Minneapolis Mayor Escalates Tensions, Promises City Will Help So-Called 'Immigrants' as ICE Rounds Up Illegals

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey hinted on Thursday that tensions could get increasingly worse while vowing not to “take the bait” from Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Protests have erupted in Minneapolis and in other cities nationwide in response to an ICE agent on Wednesday fatally shooting 37-year-old Renee Good, a Minnesota resident who blocked a lane of ICE vehicles with her car before accelerating forward as agents surrounded her vehicle. Frey did not give a direct answer to “CBS Evening News” host Tony Dokoupil on how he plans to help calm the volatile situation, as ICE operations continue and protesters equate federal agents with “Nazis.”

“You’ve now got protesters in the street saying things like, ‘Nazis go home.’ How are you helping the situation calm down?” Dokoupil asked.

“What I appreciate about this situation right now is we in Minneapolis are all singing with one accord, which is one, we are going to stand up for our immigrant community, two, we’re going to keep people safe, and three, we’re not going to take the bait,” Frey said. “If you’ve watched how a lot of these protests have carried out, this is not some repeat of what we saw in 2020. What we see is the people saying, hey, hang on a second, ICE wants us to take the bait. They want us to screw up, do something wrong, and then ultimately see even greater military presence in our city.”

Following the shooting, an angered Frey called on ICE to “get the f*ck out” of Minneapolis. He countered President Donald Trump’s administration’s claim that she committed an act of domestic terrorism, telling Dokoupil that Good simply tried to leave.

The administration, including Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, have said that Good attempted to ram the ICE agent with her car and that he acted in self-defense. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that the agent is the victim of a vehicle attack that happened in June, when an anti-ICE rioter rammed and dragged him with a car.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz stated on Wednesday that Minnesota has “never been at war with our federal government,” raising concerns that he would use the National Guard to quell ICE’s operations. He authorized the Minnesota National Guard on Thursday to be staged and ready to assist local and state law enforcement.

Some Republican lawmakers, including Illinois Rep. Mary Miller, have called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act against Walz.

As of November 2025, there have been 99 vehicular attacks against federal law enforcement, which more than doubled from the number of attacks in 2024, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The number of vehicle attacks against ICE agents spiked by 1,300 percent in comparison to the previous year.

