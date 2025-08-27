Share
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to the media following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks to the media following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Minneapolis Mayor Twists Catholic School Shooting to Make 'Trans Community' the Victims

 By Randy DeSoto  August 27, 2025 at 4:55pm
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proving himself to be a caricature of a far-left politician with impassioned pleas not to blame the “trans community” for Wednesday’s Catholic school shooting that left two children dead and many others injured.

Robin Westman, 23, formerly known as Robert Westman, was a male who identified as a female, according to Fox News.

The shooter shared a bizarre manifesto in a YouTube video, which has since been taken down. “One page had a trans pride flag sticker with ‘Defend equality’ printed across the bottom, A black AK-47 sticker laid on top of it,” the New York Post reported.

On Wednesday, Westman opened fire during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School, shooting through stained-glass windows into the church, killing an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old student while injuring 17 more.

As more details emerged about the shooter, Frey shifted to talking about transgenderism, because what else is a leftist mayor to do?

“I have heard about a whole lot of hate that’s being directed at our trans community,” he said.

Really? Because last I checked, Americans have not been going around shooting up trans-identifying people, but the reverse is certainly not true.

Frey added, “Anybody who is using this… as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity. We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone.”

To note that trans shooters have targeted Christian school students multiple times now is not villainizing a community. It’s stating a fact.

At a news conference following the shooting, he also denigrated the importance of prayer.

With a great deal of emotion in his voice, Frey told reporters, “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying.”

“It was the first week of school. They were in a church,” the mayor added.

Photos: The Trans Shooter's Anti-Trump, Anti-Israel Obsession the Media Doesn't Want to Talk About (Graphic)

Frey’s subtext appeared to be, “Praying does not work. The kids were in a church, and God didn’t protect them.”

If the mayor really is concerned about hatred, he should stick to the views expressed by Westman in his YouTube manifesto.

Regarding the video, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted, “The suspect wrote notes on the weapons he used including ‘Kill Trump Now!,’ ‘McVeigh,’ ‘Where is Your God?,’ ‘Burn Israel’ and ‘6 million was not enough.’ He had a human-shaped target with Jesus’s face attached to it.”

So the shooter hated Christians and Jewish people.

If Frey wanted to spend his camera time well, he should have been speaking about the evils of anti-Christian and anti-Jewish bigotry, not transgenderism.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

