Share
Commentary
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara speaks at a law enforcement briefing following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 28, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Commentary
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara speaks at a law enforcement briefing following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on Aug. 28, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Minneapolis Police Chief Who Ordered Officers to Interfere with ICE Has Resigned

 By Stephanie Nutter  May 27, 2026 at 2:55pm
Share

According to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the city accepted Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s resignation after investigators determined he had interfered with a probe into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with city employees.

KMSP-TV reported that the original allegations themselves were not substantiated.

The investigation reportedly found that O’Hara deleted a contact from his city-issued phone during the inquiry, which investigators viewed as an attempt to shield information from review.

The mayor described the action as a “breach of trust” that made it difficult for O’Hara to continue leading the department effectively.

At a press conference announcing the resignation, Frey said O’Hara had been informed he could face disciplinary action, including termination, before deciding to step down.

Would you want a police chief who ordered his officers to interfere with federal law enforcement?

Frey also acknowledged that he had recently nominated O’Hara for another four-year term but said new information uncovered during the investigation changed the situation.

Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell has been named interim leader of the department while the city searches for a permanent replacement. Frey said Blackwell is capable of stepping into the role during the transition period.

The resignation comes at a significant moment for Minneapolis policing.

One issue that drew national attention involved O’Hara’s public comments regarding the use of force by federal immigration authorities, including agents associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Related:
Minneapolis Democrats Spark Outrage by Spending Memorial Day Eulogizing George Floyd

In media appearances earlier this year, O’Hara said local officers had a duty to intervene if they witnessed unlawful or excessive force by federal agents.

“If unlawful force is being used by any law enforcement officer against any person in this city and one of our officers is there, absolutely, I expect them to intervene, or they’ll be fired,” O’Hara said.

MS NOW reported that a sergeant from the Minneapolis Police Department later clarified that the understanding was that while officers may physically intervene in the case of unlawful force, they would stop short of arresting ICE agents.

But why would the Minneapolis Police Department stop short of arresting an ICE agent who has done something unlawful?

Illegal immigrants are individuals who have unlawfully trespassed across established borders and are therefore arrested by ICE agents who are enforcing the law.

If a police officer were to see an ICE agent use “unlawful” force, wouldn’t that require an arrest because the police officer would be a witness to the “unlawful” action?

The question surrounding O’Hara’s comment is what constitutes “unlawful” or “excessive force.”

If a citizen were to witness “unlawful or excessive force” perpetrated by a police officer, would it be acceptable for the citizen to intervene?

It is a matter of perspective. The word “force” is in the title of law enforcement.

The job of police and ICE agents is to enforce the laws.

O’Hara’s remarks were widely discussed, with some believing they placed the department in a difficult position, balancing local responsibilities with federal activity.

They also highlighted confusion about the role local police should play when federal authorities conduct immigration operations inside the city.

The resignation leaves Minneapolis once again searching for police leadership as the department continues implementing reform measures tied to state and federal oversight.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Stephanie Nutter
Stephanie Nutter has a Bachelor’s degree in Religion and a Master’s in Anthropology with an emphasis in Archaeology. She lives in Indiana with her husband and their most loveable and cuddly four-legged best friend, Leo!




ICYMI: Docs Reveal 2020 Efforts to Hide Intel from Trump That Showed China Meddled to Help Biden
Minneapolis Police Chief Who Ordered Officers to Interfere with ICE Has Resigned
Stomach Churning: Paragliding Woman Videos Herself Plummeting After Mid-Air Crash With Plane
Mosque Targeted in Shooting Had Shocking Ties to 9/11, and Imam Supported October 7 Massacre of Jewish Civilians
Breaking: 2 Shooters at California Islamic Center Neutralized - Multiple Causalities Confirmed
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation