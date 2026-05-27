Minneapolis Police Chief Who Ordered Officers to Interfere with ICE Has Resigned

According to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the city accepted Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s resignation after investigators determined he had interfered with a probe into allegations that he engaged in inappropriate relationships with city employees.

KMSP-TV reported that the original allegations themselves were not substantiated.

The investigation reportedly found that O’Hara deleted a contact from his city-issued phone during the inquiry, which investigators viewed as an attempt to shield information from review.

Minneapolis police chief resigns after interfering with investigation into his conduct, mayor says: ‘Extremely painful decision’ https://t.co/aoJEWUPnFf pic.twitter.com/8fXq5PySnU — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2026

The mayor described the action as a “breach of trust” that made it difficult for O’Hara to continue leading the department effectively.

At a press conference announcing the resignation, Frey said O’Hara had been informed he could face disciplinary action, including termination, before deciding to step down.

Would you want a police chief who ordered his officers to interfere with federal law enforcement? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (164 Votes)

Frey also acknowledged that he had recently nominated O’Hara for another four-year term but said new information uncovered during the investigation changed the situation.

Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell has been named interim leader of the department while the city searches for a permanent replacement. Frey said Blackwell is capable of stepping into the role during the transition period.

The resignation comes at a significant moment for Minneapolis policing.

One issue that drew national attention involved O’Hara’s public comments regarding the use of force by federal immigration authorities, including agents associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

SEVERED: Anti-ICE agitator allegedly bites off federal immigration officer’s finger during Minneapolis unrest. https://t.co/BcL2bJe6nT — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 25, 2026

In media appearances earlier this year, O’Hara said local officers had a duty to intervene if they witnessed unlawful or excessive force by federal agents.

“If unlawful force is being used by any law enforcement officer against any person in this city and one of our officers is there, absolutely, I expect them to intervene, or they’ll be fired,” O’Hara said.

MS NOW reported that a sergeant from the Minneapolis Police Department later clarified that the understanding was that while officers may physically intervene in the case of unlawful force, they would stop short of arresting ICE agents.

Minneapolis Police Chief to officers: ‘Arrest ICE agents breaking the law, or be fired.’ https://t.co/ZLSQMuKrUr — Neil (@NPSusa) January 29, 2026

But why would the Minneapolis Police Department stop short of arresting an ICE agent who has done something unlawful?

Illegal immigrants are individuals who have unlawfully trespassed across established borders and are therefore arrested by ICE agents who are enforcing the law.

If a police officer were to see an ICE agent use “unlawful” force, wouldn’t that require an arrest because the police officer would be a witness to the “unlawful” action?

The question surrounding O’Hara’s comment is what constitutes “unlawful” or “excessive force.”

If a citizen were to witness “unlawful or excessive force” perpetrated by a police officer, would it be acceptable for the citizen to intervene?

It is a matter of perspective. The word “force” is in the title of law enforcement.

The job of police and ICE agents is to enforce the laws.

O’Hara’s remarks were widely discussed, with some believing they placed the department in a difficult position, balancing local responsibilities with federal activity.

They also highlighted confusion about the role local police should play when federal authorities conduct immigration operations inside the city.

The resignation leaves Minneapolis once again searching for police leadership as the department continues implementing reform measures tied to state and federal oversight.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.