Minneapolis Police Finally Do Their Jobs: 30 ICE Protesters Detained Already

Minneapolis law enforcement detained 30 protesters outside of two downtown hotels where they believed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were staying Friday night, local outlets reported.

Video footage reported by CBS affiliate WCCO shows protesters loudly banging drums and trash cans, playing horns, and clanging wooden planks against lampposts in an apparent effort to disrupt or intimidate federal immigration agents. Law enforcement issued citations and released the protesters.

The protest began at the Canopy Hotel in downtown Minneapolis at 8:00 p.m. CST Friday before moving to the Depot Renaissance Hotel where protesters damaged property, WCCO reported. A video on X posted by independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager shows a crowd banging on a podium and chanting “no justice, no peace” in the atrium — with a glass door separating them from the lobby — while a security alarm appears to sound.

By 9:45 p.m. CST, the protesters had moved back to the Canopy Hotel and forced entry there as well, at which point Minneapolis Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and began issuing dispersal orders, according to WCCO.

A video posted to X by the account shows drone footage of a large crowd outside the Canopy Hotel following officers and appearing to throw objects at them as they leave the scene.

A WCCO reporter said that the protest was allowed to persist for three hours before law enforcement arrived, per the outlet’s video.

The protest followed the Wednesday shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer as Good appeared to drive her vehicle in his direction. Viral video footage published by Alpha News on Friday shows the officer’s perspective of the incident.

“That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” Good told the agent in the video.

“That’s okay. We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know,” Good’s so-called wife, Rebecca, said as the agent filmed the vehicle’s license plate moments before shots were fired.

“It will be the same plate when you come back to us later. That’s fine… You want to come at us? You want to come at us? I say go get yourself a big lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

An agent approached Good’s vehicle and repeatedly instructed her to get out of the car. Good backed her car up and accelerated forward. Several shots were fired, and the car crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road.

Good’s wife appeared to try entering the car and then appeared to shout “drive, baby drive” to Good right before Good drove forward.

The FBI is conducting an investigation of the incident, taking the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension off the case, something the BCA said it agreed to “reluctantly” in a Thursday statement.

The municipal government of Minneapolis said Friday in a statement that it “recognizes the pain and anger that the presence of federal immigration agents is causing in the city” and reiterated the ways it would impede ICE operations.

“The City is urging community members not to take actions that could be used to justify further federal escalation or militarized response,” the statement also said.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release Thursday that agency officials experienced 275 assaults over the prior year, including 66 vehicular attacks.

Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety did not respond to requests for comment by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

