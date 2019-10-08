SECTIONS
News
Print

Minneapolis Police Union President Says Mayor Is Trying To 'Bully' and 'Antagonize' Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for his annual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on Oct. 4, 2019.Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, for his annual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, on Oct. 4, 2019. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published October 8, 2019 at 10:21am
Print

President Donald Trump is the victim of bullying on the part of the mayor of Minneapolis, according to the head of the city’s police union.

Trump is planning a rally Thursday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The city has demanded that the Trump campaign pay a $530,000 security fee for the use of the venue.

“It’s disparate treatment,” Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, told Fox News. “They have not charged nearly that much for other events.”

Speaking Tuesday on “Fox & Friends,” Kroll said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, is trying to “antagonize” and “bully” Trump.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, has accused Frey of abusing his power over the fee.

TRENDING: Teacher Files Suit After Being Fired - Refused To Compromise on Transgender Pronouns

“The radical leftist mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is abusing the power of his office and attempt to extort President Trump’s re-election campaign by conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security in an effort to block a scheduled Keep America Great rally,” a campaign release said.

The controversy over the fee comes as Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo are implementing a policy that bans off-duty police officers from wearing uniforms at political events.

Is the left trying to muzzle President Donald Trump?

“I don’t want the Minneapolis Police Department to be politicized at all,” said Arradondo, who said constituents complained about seeing uniformed officers seeming to endorse various politicians by wearing uniforms at events.

The police union struck back, creating red “Cops for Trump” shirts for the officers to wear at the rally.

“In compliance with policy, we don’t want any issue. So, we just thought you know what we’ll turn the place into a sea of red with the shirts we designed. And, they’re available and we can’t keep them on the shelves. They’ve been selling out as fast as they come in!” Kroll said.

The battle is also being fought out on Twitter, where Trump fired off his opinion of Frey and his policy Tuesday morning.

“Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech. Probably illegal! I stand strongly & proudly with the great Police Officers and Law Enforcement of Minneapolis and the Great State of Minnesota! See you Thursday Night!” Trump tweeted.

RELATED: Liberal Mayor Wants To Charge Trump a Whopping 26 Times More than Obama for Minneapolis Rally Security

“The lightweight mayor is hurting the great police and other wonderful supporters. 72,000 ticket requests already. Dump Frey and Omar! Make America Great Again!” Trump tweeted, referencing Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is from Minnesota.

Frey responded with his own dismissive tweet.

“Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors,” Frey tweeted.

Trump’s campaign has said the issue may be headed for court and has vowed to sue AEG, the company that manages Target Center.

“We are well aware of Mayor Frey’s vocal partisan opposition to President Trump and calls to disrupt the rally,” read a letter from Trump law firm Jones Day to AEG, Fox News reported. “This last-minute squeeze seems to be nothing but a pretextual political effort with serious First Amendment ramifications.”

The Minneapolis figure would dwarf the $76,138 spent for an October 2018 Trump rally in nearby Rochester, Minnesota.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Dick's Sporting Goods CEO Brags About Destroying $5 Million Worth of Guns
Kanye West Triggers Leftists by Mentioning Chick-fil-A in New Jesus-Centric Song
Minneapolis Police Union President Says Mayor Is Trying To 'Bully' and 'Antagonize' Trump
Judge Rejects Trump's Tax Return Lawsuit Against Manhattan DA
Giuliani Slams Fox News Host Kurtz, Shushes Him on Live TV: 'It's Pathetic'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×