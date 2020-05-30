SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

As Minneapolis Target Turned to Scene from Mad Max, 'Armed Rednecks' Kept the Peace at Nearby Store

×
By Jared Harris
Published May 30, 2020 at 8:07am
Print

As chaos raged in Minneapolis, a group of “armed rednecks” flexing their Second Amendment rights at a small business appear to have been effective in discouraging any potential looters.

Other shops in the area weren’t so fortunate and quickly fell to the mob.

Two of the armed men told reporter Max Nesterak of the Minnesota Reformer how they ended up in front of a small tobacco store, helping to defend it from violent looters Wednesday night.

The two men claimed they stood with those protesting the death of George Floyd, a suspect who died after an encounter with the Minneapolis Police Department, but would not abide the looting.

“It’s about d— time that some heavily armed rednecks stood with fellow citizens,” one of the men said.

TRENDING: Bill Clinton Denied Going to Epstein's Island, Now a Witness Says Otherwise

The duo explained how they heard looters were descending on a local tobacco store and showed up to help the shop’s besieged owners.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Although the store suffered some broken windows (damage done before the armed men appeared), it missed the full outrage of the crowd.

Businesses without armed citizens standing guard weren’t so lucky and soon fell prey to the mob’s greed and violence.

A local Target turned into a scene from Mad Max as looters rampaged through the smoke-filled store, making their escape with electronics and other consumer goods.

Violence erupted in Minneapolis and other American cities after news of Floyd’s death, and a video taken shortly before, went viral.

RELATED: Anti-Cop Riots Guarantee Most of America Won't See Denzel Washington's Expert Handling of Police Situation

Although many Americans seem to be banding together over the alleged police brutality, others have taken advantage of the racial tensions to push their own agendas.

Do you think armed citizens should help defend against looters?

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California dumped fuel on the fire by attacking white officers seen in the video, claiming at least one of them “enjoyed” the alleged assault against Floyd.

While the officers in the Floyd case have yet to appear in a court of law, mounting evidence seems to indicate that some of the police present during his encounter acted inappropriately.

With riots threatening to stretch into the weekend, it’s unclear if more armed citizens will show up to hold the line against violent protesters.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







As Minneapolis Target Turned to Scene from Mad Max, 'Armed Rednecks' Kept the Peace at Nearby Store
Hours Before Riot Cops Arrest CNN Crew, Mainstream Media Fail Only Compounds the Disaster
Black Small Business Owner Breaks Down After Minneapolis Riots Consume His Life's Work
As George Floyd Video Makes MSM Headlines, Clip of Black Cop Violently Choking Young Man Practically Nowhere To Be Seen
Maxine Waters Dumps Gas on the Fire as Violent Riots Leave Parts of City 'Unrecognizable'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×