Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Feels the Heat During Fraud Hearing in DC: 'You Should Go to Jail'

Minnesota’s Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison came under heavy fire during a congressional fraud hearing Wednesday, with one GOP congressman telling him he might be going to jail.

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who also hails from Minnesota, began by reading a quote from Ellison before questioning him about Minnesota’s massive fraud scandal that was recently uncovered.

“Keith Ellison just two months ago said, quote, ‘This is a political matter. This is not a serious thing.’ End quote. Attorney General Ellison, is there an organized crime ring operating in Minnesota?”

Ellison remained silent, prompting Emmer to say, “I’ll answer for you, sir. Governor Walz believes there is an active crime ring in our state.”

The congressman then read a quote from Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who was sitting next to Ellison, about how this type of illegal activity has been happening for years.

Emmer then explained how millions of Americans have “grave concerns” regarding Ellison’s personal relationships with, and knowledge of, “Somali fraudsters” convicted of federal crimes.

The Minnesota Republican continued reading from records and news releases connecting Ellison to the “Feeding Our Future” case, which dates back several years and has seen dozens of defendants charged with crimes like wire fraud and money laundering by the Department of Justice.

He continued questioning Ellison about what he knew and when he knew it, adding that the state AG had knowledge of a federal investigation under former President Joe Biden, between the FBI and the Minnesota Department of Education.

“Mr. Ellison, my concern is that you actively obstructed this investigation in exchange for campaign donations — a quid pro quo. If these concerns are proven to be true, you should be disbarred, and you should go to jail,” Emmer concluded.

President Donald Trump has tasked Vice President J.D. Vance with leading a nationwide probe into such fraudulent activity and said during a speech last month that $19 billion had already been stolen in Minnesota alone.

“There’s been no more stunning example than Minnesota, where members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer. We have all the information and, in actuality, the number is much higher than that,” the commander in chief declared.

“So, tonight, although [it] started four months ago, I am officially announcing the war on fraud to be led by our great vice president, J.D. Vance.”

During the same congressional fraud hearing, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio accused Walz of blatantly lying about restarting payments in the “Feeding Our Future” case.

“Why didn’t you just tell the truth about the ‘Feeding Our Future’ program?” Jordan asked. “This program, in my understanding, received $3 million the first year, [and] within a couple years was getting $200 million of taxpayer money. Whistleblowers raised concerns, as the chairman said. Auditors raised concerns. Everybody raised concerns.

“March 30, 2021, the payments are stopped, and a little over a month later, the payments are restarted,” he continued. “Why didn’t you tell the truth about why you restarted the payments?”

WATCH: GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio confronts Dem Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota Over Somali Fraud Scandal: “Well somebody’s lying!”https://t.co/B78CWwpYqE — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) March 4, 2026

After a back-and-forth between the two, Jordan finally had enough.

“Well, somebody’s lying!” the lawmaker declared. “Somebody’s lying. Because you can’t say the court ordered you to restart the payments, and then the court says, ‘We didn’t order you to restart the payments.’ So either you’re lying, or the court’s lying. And I’m just asking you, which one is it?”

Walz claimed it “simply” came down to a “misinterpretation,” but Jordan disagreed.

The Ohio Republican asked whether the governor turned a blind eye to billions of dollars in fraud because he feared “political backlash” from the Somali community in Minnesota.

In addition to Minnesota, the president has asked for investigation of states like California, Massachusetts, Maine, “and many other states” that he said are “even worse” when it comes to taxpayer fraud.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.