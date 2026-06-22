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Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison testifies at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Feb. 12, 2026.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison testifies at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Feb. 12, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Minnesota AG Lashes Out Fraud Question: 'Why Don't You Give Me a Break, Man?'

 By Jack Davis  June 22, 2026 at 3:00am
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The vastness of fraud committed in Minnesota on his watch is a touchy subject for Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The scale was so huge that Vice President JD Vance officially referred both Ellison and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for Justice Department investigations, as noted by local outlet Minnpost.

But when asked by a reporter about the $8 billion in fraud committed in his state,  Ellison lashed out at the amount, according to Fox News.

“That is a false number… The fact is, is that fraud is always wrong,” Ellison said. “Why don’t you give me a break, man?”

Ellison then suggested only those aligned with Trump believe that much fraud was committed, he would not speak to the reporter who used the figure.

“If you ask the newspapers for a forensic accounting, the number you mentioned is tightly identified with people of a very unique political persuasion aligned with the Trump administration,” Ellison said.

“So, I’m done talking to you. Bye-bye,” he said.

Although asked to provide a different number, Ellison only said the $8 billion figure was incorrect.

Related:
Tim Walz Gets Referred to DOJ for 'Full Criminal Investigation'

“It’s wrong though. And if you’re a real reporter, you should know that,” Ellison said.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson has estimated about half of $18 billion paid via 14 Medicaid programs since 2018 could be fraud.

After a House Oversight and Government Reform report used that figure, Republican Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota called for Ellison and Walz to resign, according to a news release on Emmer’s website.

“If these allegations are true, Tim Walz and Keith Ellison should leave office in handcuffs. At the very least, they should resign from office in disgrace,” he said.

“Public officials need to be held accountable for allowing billions of taxpayer dollars to be stolen from Minnesotan and American taxpayers. We’ve had enough,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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