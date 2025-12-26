Minnesota Dem Throws on a Hijab to Pander to Somali Migrants Amid Massive Somali Fraud Scandal

Democratic Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan praised Somali migrants in the state during a visit to a market in a video posted on YouTube Thursday.

President Donald Trump announced in November that he would end “Temporary Protected Status” for Somalis in the state in response to allegations of welfare fraud and said that the influx of refugees had “destroyed our country.” Flanagan, who wore a hijab, a head covering worn by some Muslim women, during her visit to the market, held a microphone during the video posted by Somali TV of Minnesota.

“Salam Alaikum. My name’s Peggy Flanagan. I am the lieutenant governor of Minnesota, and I’m really honored and humbled to be here with all of you today,” Flanagan said. “I am incredibly clear that the Somali community is part of the fabric of the state of Minnesota. I think about my friendship with Nimco. We’ve been friends for almost 25 years and when I think of being part of Minnesota and growing up here, the Somali community has always been a part of my Minnesota.”

Minnesota Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan put on a hijab to pander to Somalis “The Somali community is part of the fabric of the state of Minnesota” pic.twitter.com/aC37FIJekj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2025



“So I want to just encourage the community to know that we’re with you, we’ve got your back,” Flanagan continued. “I am here shopping today and just encourage other folks to show up, support our Somali businesses, support our immigrant neighbors and I know that things are scary right now, and just know that there are more people who are looking out for you, there are more people who are here to support you than you know.”

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement is surging into the Minneapolis area to target illegal immigrants from Somalia after revelations involving at least $1 billion in fraud, with the Treasury Department investigating allegations that some of the proceeds from the scheme went to the radical Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab. Estimates of the fraud have increased to at least $9 billion, according to federal officials, noting that multiple programs were targeted.

State employees accused Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota of engaging in “systemic” retaliation against whistleblowers who warned of the fraud schemes on Nov. 30 as the Justice Department is prosecuting multiple federal cases. Walz admitted that the state “attracts criminals,” but demanded that Somali residents not be demonized during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I will continue to stand with the Somali community, to be with you, and to do all I can to return the friendship and community that the Somali community has shown me,” Flanagan said.

