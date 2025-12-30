Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Goes Scorched Earth, Calls for 'Denaturalization and Deportation of Every Somali Engaged in Fraud'

The House Majority Whip has some strong — very strong — thoughts on the current fraud scandal engulfing his state.

There’s just one problem: The message isn’t quite landing the way he’d probably like it to.

Minnesota GOP Rep. Tom Emmer took to X on Monday and absolutely torched the Somali immigrants who’ve been busted in the Gopher State’s ongoing fraud debacle.

WARNING: The following post contains language that some readers may find offensive

BREAKING: I’m calling for the denaturalization and deportation of every Somali engaged in fraud in Minnesota. Read my full statement below: “I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home. If they’re here illegally,… — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) December 30, 2025

“I’m calling for the denaturalization and deportation of every Somali engaged in fraud in Minnesota,” Emmer posted, before truly unleashing in a follow-up statement.

“I have three words regarding Somalis who have committed fraud against American taxpayers: Send them home,” the GOP representative posted. “If they’re here illegally, deport them immediately; if they’re naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship and deport them quickly thereafter.

“If we need to change the law to do that, I will. Our nation will not tolerate those who take advantage of our charity and refuse to assimilate into our culture.

“Additionally, if any naturalized Somalis had undisclosed ties to terrorist organizations like Al-Shabaab, I want to see their citizenship revoked and their a**es sent back immediately.

“Same goes for anyone who is found to have committed marriage fraud during the immigration process.”

Those would be powerful, loaded words coming from anyone, let alone an elected U.S. official.

But the response to Emmer’s fiery condemnation was a mixed bag — and for one very key reason:

As MPR News reported over a decade ago, Emmer and Minnesota Attorney General (then-Representative) Keith Ellison had worked together to launch the state’s Somalia caucus.

“Together, we represent some of the largest Somali-American communities in the United States,” Ellison and Emmer wrote in a joint statement at the time.

The two added: “For us and the constituents we represent, Somalia is not a far off foreign policy issue, it’s a matter of domestic policy and national security.”

Social media was swift to remind Emmer of these words — and more:

It’s a long listen but this is a recording from a 2015 townhall in St. Cloud Minnesota where Tom Emmer basically told the citizens of St. Cloud that they have to take as many Somalis as they say whether they like it or not because “America”. He calls them the fastest assimilating… pic.twitter.com/siHHIpGQM7 — Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 28, 2025

It’s clear that Emmer’s stance on Somali immigrants has changed significantly.

But it’s also clear social media isn’t about to let Emmer forget why it’s had to change so significantly in the first place.

