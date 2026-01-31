Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison Set to Testify Before Congress About Massive Fraud Allegations

Minnesota’s leading corrupt Democrats will have more than a month to get their stories straight.

In the meantime, conservatives must keep that state’s shocking social services fraud scandal in the headlines.

According to a news release from Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, both of Minnesota, have agreed to testify before the committee on March 4.

“Americans deserve answers about the rampant misuse of taxpayer dollars in Minnesota’s social services programs that occurred on Governor Walz’s and Attorney General Ellison’s watch,” the release read. “The House Oversight Committee recently heard sworn testimony from Minnesota state lawmakers who stated that Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison failed to act to stop this widespread fraud and retaliated against whistleblowers who raised concerns.”

Comer added that the questioning would “ensure transparency and accountability for the American people.”

The press release also noted that the two Minnesota Democrats’ testimony will support the committee’s ongoing investigation into “extensive money laundering and fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs,” detailed at length last month on the social media platform X by independent journalist Nick Shirley and “uncovered by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota.”

Like other independent journalists, Shirley risked his personal safety to expose the scandal, a large portion of which reportedly involved members of the state’s Somali immigrant community.

The revelation of that scandal triggered a surge into Minneapolis by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Minnesota anti-ICE activists responded to the surge by doing everything in their power to physically impede ICE operations. One such activist, 37-year-old Renee Good, lost her life on Jan. 7 while trying to ram an ICE agent with her vehicle.

Rather than encourage state residents to respect federal law, however, Walz and Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis adopted bellicose rhetoric, as if they wanted confrontation.

Things got worse.

The next (and arguably most grotesque) anti-ICE incident occurred on Jan. 18, when a group of leftist agitators, including pseudo-journalist Don Lemon, invaded Cities Church in St. Paul, disrupted services, and harassed worshipers.

After that invasion, Ellison appeared on Lemon’s podcast. There, the attorney general spoke approvingly of both the protest and Lemon’s presence.

On Jan. 24, with tensions peaking, 37-year-old anti-ICE activist Alex Pretti died in a scuffle with ICE. Democrats, of course, tried to turn Pretti into their latest peace-loving martyr. Video released this week, however, showed the rage-filled Pretti attacking ICE agents in a prior incident.

One may hope, therefore, that testimony from Walz and Ellison leads to the accountability Comer promised.

After all, one senses that Minnesota has endured month-long violence because Democrat leaders want to distract from the fraud scandal.

With that in mind, we must do everything possible to keep that scandal in the news cycle.

