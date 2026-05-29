Minnesota Law Enforcement Travels to Texas to Arrest ICE Agent

An immigration agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been arrested after Minnesota authorities charged him with having committed a crime during the ICE surge in Minnesota that took place in January.

Christian Castro was arrested in Texas Friday morning by Texas Rangers with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at the scene, according to a news release posted by the Office of the Hennepin County Attorney.

Castro has been charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime for a Jan. 14 incident.

The allegation against Castro is that he fired his gun through the door of a home, injuring one person in the leg.

Minnesota law enforcement sparing no expense to track down and arrest an ICE agent, but can’t manage to even SEE the avalanche of crime, fraud, illegal immigration, and corruption under their own noses. Excuse me for not trusting Hennepin County’s sense of right and wrong. — Colin O’Brien (@RadioCarpenter) May 29, 2026

During the incident, ICE agents were conducting an immigration enforcement action that involved Julio Sosa-Celis and another Venezuelan man, Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, officials said.

Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg, according to NBC News.

🚨UPDATE🚨 ICE believes agent Christian Castro lied about the circumstances surrounding the non-fatal shooting. Castro discharged a firearm through a home’s front door, wounding Sosa Celis in the thigh, according to the prosecutor. Sosa Celis claims that he NEVER struck the… https://t.co/UTVLplmHsV — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 29, 2026

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has said that both men were in Minnesota “lawfully.”

Initially, the Department of Homeland Security said Sosa-Celis and Aljorna allegedly attacked an ICE agent with a shovel and a broom.

Charges against them were dismissed after prosecutors said the evidence was “materially inconsistent with the allegations” against the two men.

The agents involved appeared “to have made untruthful statements” in sworn testimony, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in February.

Both officers were then placed on administrative leave until an investigation was completed.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office noted that last month, it filed a charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against ICE agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr.

Morgan is accused of pointing a gun at two civilians who were inside a vehicle.

ICE said the U.S. attorney’s office was already investigating the Jan. 14 incident, noting the agents involved could be fired and prosecuted as a result of the agency probe.

ICE called the Hennepin County attorney’s action “unlawful and nothing more than a political stunt,” according to the Associated Press.

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