Minnesota Lawmaker Killer Suspect Asks for Special Accommodations

The ambiance of his prison cell leaves something to be desired, alleged killer Vance Luther Boelter told a court on Thursday.

Boelter is accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on June 14. He is also charged with having shot Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, about 90 minutes before the second crime, according to Fox News.

The shooter was allegedly dressed as a police officer and drove a car that was made to look like a law enforcement vehicle.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Douglas Micko set bail for the suspect at $5 million, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Boelter said he could not make that high of an amount.

“I’m looking forward to court and I’m looking forward to the truth and facts of the 14th to come before you,” he said.

“I think Minnesotans want to know what’s going on,” he added.

That drew a response from U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson: “As I said a couple weeks ago, this isn’t just a murder case, it’s a political assassination.”

Since he appears to be going back to jail, Boelter asked for a cell where the lights are not on all 24 hours per day, according to Fox News.

Boelter also asked for a pencil with which to take notes.

Micko said the prisoner’s accommodations are up to the jail, not the court.

His attorney, public defender Manny Atwal, has said Boelter’s cell at the Sherburne County Jail was lit 24 hours a day because Boelter was on a suicide watch.

Boelter has complained that his cell smells of feces from another cell, causing him to lose sleep, according to Atwal.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott called the claim “offensive and disgusting.”

“He is not in a hotel,” Brott replied, according to The New York Times.

“He’s in a jail, where a person belongs when they commit the heinous crimes he is accused of committing,” he said.

Boelter faces federal charges under which he could face the death penalty, according to the St. Cloud Times.

Two state counts of second-degree intentional murder and two counts of second-degree attempted intentional murder have also been filed against Boelter.

