Minnesota Leftist Who Hates Borders Brags About Enforcing One in Her Own Neighborhood to Stop ICE

A far-left anti-ICE activist in Minnesota went on local television this week and, without a hint of self-awareness, proudly described inventing a border.

On Tuesday, the woman told WCCO-TV that she and other radicals in her neighborhood had erected a physical barrier and were stopping people to make sure they had a reason to be there.

Yes, really.

The entire point of the interview was to complain about borders, immigration enforcement, and ICE. And yet, while doing so, she openly bragged about setting up her own checkpoint.

She explained it this way:

“We are literally creating a place that we know who’s coming and going in and out of our neighborhoods.”

Read that again, slowly.

They are stopping people and checking for identification. They are deciding who belongs and who does not, and they are blocking those who fail to meet their standards.

That is a border.

It would be funny if it weren’t so revealing.

The activist apparently believed this was a brilliant act of resistance. The “journalist” interviewing her never bothered to ask how her neighborhood barrier is any different from the U.S. southern border she despises or the ICE agents she rails against.

That’s an entirely different issue, but worth noting.

So was what happened next.

WCCO’s social media team proudly posted the clip on Facebook and added this caption: “Neighbors created their own method of public safety against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a show of resistance in south Minneapolis.”

Not one word about the irony. Not one hint of skepticism or any follow-up questions asking how stopping people and demanding proof of belonging differs from the policies these activists claim are immoral.

What’s next? Will these unhinged lunatics build a wall? Will they start sweeping neighborhoods, knocking on doors, and checking to make sure everyone belongs?

Because that is where this lady’s logic will inevitably lead her.

Suddenly, photo identification is a good thing — when leftists use it. Borders are acceptable when they protect their own block. Enforcement is righteous when it keeps out people they believe might disrupt their lives, in this case, ICE agents.

The hypocrisy is so laugh-out-loud gold.

There is something darkly hilarious about watching people passionately enforce the exact policies they claim to oppose.

They are not even self-aware enough to notice.

The reason ICE exists in the first place is that there is something far away from Minnesota called the U.S.-Mexico border.

For four years, Democrats and former President Joe Biden left it effectively open. Communities across the country paid the price, which led us to the major immigration enforcement efforts we see today.

Readers of The Western Journal know this. Minneapolis liberals are in the dark.

In real time, one of them thought she had just described a noble invention. What she actually revealed was the truth that leftists hate most.

Borders are not cruel. Enforcement is not racist. And control over who comes and goes is crucial for any functioning society or community.

