Some folks who have a massive, snarly fight with a spouse end up at a marriage counselor, where they get charged a whole lot of money.

But how one Minnesota woman responded to a pothole on the highway of marital bliss has her facing charges of a very different variety, according to the New York Post.

Last week, the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Allison Leigh Schardin, 38, of Blaine, Minnesota, with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Pioneer Press.

The charges involve two 15-year-old boys.

The tale began on the night of Jan. 14 at a hotel in Roseville, Minnesota, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Schardin said she, her husband and her two children were at the hotel for a “staycation.”

Minnesota mom accused of having sex with two boys, 15, at hotel after marriage spat https://t.co/FJQWTtz6P2 pic.twitter.com/0OTPBnmdma — New York Post (@nypost) February 4, 2024

Also at the hotel was a boys’ hockey team from Colorado that was in town for a hockey tournament.

Did this make you angry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (268 Votes) No: 16% (52 Votes)

Schardin and some of the boys met in a hot tub, as she confided in the teenagers about her marital woes.

A Star-Tribune report posted to Yahoo Sports reported that Schardin’s husband came on the scene and yelled, “If you don’t come upstairs, our relationship is over.”

The boys and Schardin went their separate ways for the moment, But having exchanged contact information, Schardin sent a Snapchat to one boy, complaining that she had a fight with her husband, and wanted to come to the room where the boys were, according to the Star-Tribune,

According to the complaint against her, the boys said that upon arrival she asked them their ages and told them they were young enough to be her kids, according to the Pioneer Press.

Then, the complaint says the boys alleged she started talking about “sex and stuff,” according to the Star Tribune.

Schardin then got into bed with two of the three boys in the room, asked about their sexual activity, and began indulging in sexual activity with them while asking them to perform sexual acts on her.

The woman later admitted to police she asked the boys for a condom, but she “claimed she wasn’t going to go through with it.”

The Pioneer Press said the boys eventually told the woman to leave. She later showed up at one of their games, the complaint said.

“[Victim 1] said they all started getting nervous and he was shaking on the bench at one point because he wanted to leave what happened the night before in the past and she was trying to follow them,” according to the charges, the Yahoo Sports report said.

The charges said Schardin asked that boy not to tell the police about what took place in the hotel room.

The report posted to Yahoo Sports said Schardin admitted kissing the boys and said that they asked her to take off her clothes, which she initially resisted.

Schardin is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.