Commentary

Minnesota National Guard Releases Statement on Tim Walz's 'Stolen Valor' Scandal

 By Michael Schwarz  August 8, 2024 at 10:37am
Elected Democrats have grown so accustomed to lying with impunity that they probably think nothing of it.

Fortunately, for Republicans and conservatives, they seem to have blundered into one of the few remaining lies that Americans will not tolerate.

On Wednesday, Army Lt. Col. Kristen Augé, the Minnesota National Guard’s State Public Affairs Officer, added detail to an emerging picture when she confirmed to Just the News that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, tabbed on Tuesday as Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 running mate and currently embroiled in a “stolen valor” scandal, did not retire from the Minnesota National Guard as a command master sergeant — a rank he has since claimed on many occasions.

According to Augé, Walz “retired as a master sergeant in 2005 for benefit purposes because he did not complete additional coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.”

Nonetheless, in a 2006 press release Walz’s congressional campaign referred to him as “retired Command Sgt. Major Tim Walz.”

Walz’s gubernatorial biography includes the same claim.

Bad as they are, however, accusations of stolen valor do not even tell the whole story of Walz’s service record.

Did Tim Walz lie about his military service?

In September 2022, for instance, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Julin accused Walz of “abandoning his soldiers.”

Facing deployment to Iraq in 2005, Walz benefited from what Julin called a “backdoor deal.” In fact, Walz secured this “deal” without even consulting Julin, who at the time served as Walz’s brigade command sergeant major.

“He went around my authority to get out of the position. I probably would have told him, ‘No, you’re going on the deployment,” Julin said.

Meanwhile, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Tom Behrends, who replaced Walz and served a two-year deployment in Iraq, blasted his predecessor as a coward.

“If he would’ve went to Iraq, he’d still be hiding under his desk over there,” Behrends said.

In other words, Walz, Harris and the Democrats have a serious problem on their hands. And the scandal appears unlikely to go away anytime soon.

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, an Iraq War veteran and former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, has called out Walz for stolen valor.

Likewise, in a shocking twist, even CNN has fact-checked Walz for an “absolutely false” statement about carrying weapons in war. Something unusual is definitely afoot when even the establishment media has to acknowledge a Democrat’s lies.

Indeed, Democrats and the establishment media will lie to the public about anything, from Russian collusion to fake insurrections. They will call men women and vice versa. They will run cover for tyrants and censor the truth at every turn.

With shameful passivity, the public has tolerated or even embraced those lies.

But at least now we know that there might be one lie the public will not tolerate.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
