Minnesota Prosecutors Charge ICE Agent with Two Felonies for Actions in the Line of Duty

Minnesota prosecutors announced Thursday that they have charged and issued an arrest warrant for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer they said brandished his weapon at two motorists during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis in February.

“A nationwide warrant has been issued for Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr., 35, of Temple Hills, Md., after he was charged on April 16 with two felony counts of second-degree assault in Hennepin County District Court,” The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported.

Minnesota prosecutors are also still investigating the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, which happened during ICE operations in January.

The charges against Morgan arose from a Feb. 5 incident in which he was driving an unmarked black SUV back to the Federal Whipple Building in Minneapolis at the end of a workday.

Morgan was allegedly passing cars on the shoulder of a state road in the area during heavy traffic when a white Cadillac SUV pulled over to prevent the ICE agent from driving by.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty told the Star-Tribune that when the White SUV eventually got out of the ICE agent’s way, he pulled up beside the vehicle, rolled down his window, and pointed his gun at the driver and passenger.

The White SUV occupants called in the incident to 911, and a Minnesota State Patrol officer later spoke with Morgan and the other ICE agent in the vehicle at the Whipple Building. The trooper recorded the conversation with his body camera.

“Both ICE agents claimed that the Cadillac was agitating them, so they yelled ‘Police!’ The driver and passenger in the Cadillac said they never heard the agents yell anything and their window[s] were rolled up. Both victims told investigators they had no idea the SUV was being driven by a federal agent,” according to the Star-Tribune.

“[The ICE agents] said they are driving along on their way to Whipple at the end of their shift,” Moriarty said of the recording. “They are unfamiliar [with the road] and they believe they are in a lane and somebody tries to cut them off. They claim that this person in the Cadillac knows that they are federal agents and they are harassing them like they always get harassed.”

The Star-Tribune said, “At that point the agent said he took out his gun, while he didn’t admit he pointed it, the two victims in the car said the gun was drawn and pointed at them.”

At a news conference on Thursday, Moriarty told reporters that the White SUV occupants videoed the ICE vehicle pulling away after the alleged confrontation, getting the license plate.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Soros linked Hennepin County DA Mary Moriarity just filed ARREST WARRANTS for ICE agents She’s claiming they can be arrested anywhere nationwide This must be IMMEDIATELY deemed null and void and she should be removed from power! TRAITOR. pic.twitter.com/k014AUrKF0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

The Minnesota Highway Patrol also obtained video from highway cameras of the incident, corroborating the basic details conveyed to them.

Moriarty said that each charge of second-degree assault with a gun has a presumptive 36-month prison sentence if the accused is convicted.

“There is now a warrant for Mr. Morgan’s arrest, which allows law enforcement to arrest him anywhere in the country,” she said.

The prosecutor also told reporters the reason that her office has not brought charges against the federal officers involved with the Good and Pretti shootings is that they still do not have the evidence they need.

The New York Times reported, “State prosecutors face formidable practical and legal obstacles in pursuing criminal charges against federal agents. State officials say the federal government has refused to provide local investigators with information as basic as the name of agents. Federal agents also have broad immunity from prosecution in state court over on-duty conduct.”

Last month, Moriarty and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington D.C. in a bid to force the federal government to turn over evidence from the shootings of Good and Pretti, as well as a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, Julio Sosa-Celis, who was shot in the leg, as he allegedly attacked an ICE officer with a shovel or broomstick during an arrest in January.

Alex Pretti was “just helping” this woman so hard that she was screaming for the police to help her as he dragged her across the street by her neck. pic.twitter.com/AR9y7dsDuu — Dr. Jason Polk (@DrJPolk) January 26, 2026

Pretti reportedly had a violent confrontation with ICE officers a week before he was shot and killed in another incident during which he had inserted himself in the middle of an immigration enforcement operation.

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