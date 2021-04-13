A man who appeared on CNN live from Minnesota is now a viral sensation online after he challenged the network through a vulgar reality check on Monday evening.

The man, when asked, refused to identify himself as people looted buildings, popped off fireworks and set fires around him in the area. But he was not shy with regard to telling the far-left network and its viewers what he thought.

It was not CNN’s viewpoints that were challenged, either. It was the very presence of the network in a community following a police shooting in which race was automatically an assumed potential motive for the death of a black man while in police custody.

The man on video was asked about the chaotic scene after Daunte Wright, 20, was killed Sunday while being detained by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop. Police said Wright had an outstanding warrant, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language which some viewers will find offensive.

A protester in #BrooklynCenter curses out CNN’s Sara Sidner live on air, telling her that “all the press and the extra s*it y’all do makes this worse.” pic.twitter.com/FNyrhw9D99 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 13, 2021

“As you can see, y’all be twisting up the stories …” the man said, as CNN reporter Sara Sidner spoke to viewers.

“Tell me what you think about what’s going on here,” Sidner asked after a tense exchange in which fireworks were exploding in the background of the video.

“All the press and all the extra sh** y’all do makes this worse,” the man told her. “When people want to protest, they shouldn’t do it in front of a f***ing police … courthouse, sh** like that.”

“You get what the f*** I’m saying?” he added.

Blaming the presence of the national media in the suburb for worsening the unrest, the man attempted to persuade CNN to pack up and leave.

“Y’all need to get up out of here with all that twisting up the media and sh**,” he told Sidner.

After the CNN reporter attempted to corral the man into having a broader conversation with her, he rebuffed her and laid into CNN and other outlets.

“Y’all just going to edit out the sh** that y’all don’t like, and then y’all going to edit out some other sh**,” he said. “Get away from here with all that media sh** … Take that camera all the way the f*** up there.”

Police have called the shooting of Wright, who appeared on body camera video to be non-compliant with officers’ commands, the tragic result of an accidental discharge.

Video appears to show an officer identified as Kim Potter as having shouted for a Taser but instead used her service firearm to shoot Wright once. The Star Tribune reported Potter has been a Minnesota officer since 1995.

The Twin Cities area, already gripped by racial unrest amid the murder trial of former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, has seen two nights of protests, riots and looting.

Because officers were occupied with guarding the Brooklyn Center police building, stores nearby, like this Dollar Tree, was ransacked by looters. pic.twitter.com/dMPZ463O6Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Monday evening, a fire was set inside of a Dollar Tree variety store as the building was picked clean of merchandise and ransacked, Julio Rosas with Townhall reported on Twitter.

