Minnesota School Shooter Reportedly Wrote He 'Brain-Washed' Himself Before Atrocity, Complained He Was 'Tired of Being Trans'

Robin Westman, the transgender shooter who opened fire on a Minnesota Catholic school Wednesday morning, reportedly wrote he’d become “tired of being trans” and wished he had “never brain-washed” himself, according to his manifesto.

The New York Post described his writings as a “twisted handwritten journal,” a huge portion of which was coded, including passages in Russian Cyrillic script, along with English words.

“Westman groaned about his long hair and his decision to transition,” the Post added.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans,” Westman explained. “I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself.”

He added, “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

Westman killed two children and wounded 17 others when he shot through the windows of Annunciation Church at Catholic school students who were attending Mass.

This story highlights an important fact. Just because you identify as a different gender, or have gender dysphoria, doesn’t mean you aren’t suffering from mental illness.

Rather than even accept that as a possibility, the media — along with radical liberals, nonprofit groups, and much of the health care industry — validate whatever feelings transgender individuals present. They also vilify anyone who disagrees.

Is it possible that Westman’s issues ran much deeper than his thoughts on gender?

His writing is scattered, confused, evil, and sociopathic. If he’d been examined for mental illness, rather than validated, could this have been prevented?

No sane person writes “Kill Donald Trump” on a weapon, then writes “I’m the Woker, Baby Why So Queerious?” on the magazines, and massacres children.

The shooting also exposes how rhetoric from gender ideology supporters has demonized Christianity and mocked faith-based institutions, deeming them hateful and overly judgmental.

Is it any coincidence that Westman shot up a Catholic school?

The White House noticed this detail, too, and is investigating the matter as a hate crime.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on the social media website X on Tuesday that, “This deranged monster targeted our most vulnerable: young children praying in their first morning Mass of the school year. This deeply sick murderer scrawled the words ‘For the Children’ and ‘Where is your God?’ and ‘Kill Donald Trump’ on a rifle magazine.”

“The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics,” Bureau Director Kash Patel wrote on X.

As liberals immediately pivot to gun control — and mock the power of prayer — this incident should launch a national dialogue about the mental health of individuals struggling with gender related issues.

We should also reexamine those who fanatically push such ideologies onto impressionable young minds without regard for the potential cost.

