Minnesota State-Licensed 'Day Care' Has Listed Number Taking You To Tim Walz's Office

A child care center licensed under Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s administration raised eyebrows by having a publicly listed phone number leading to Walz’s office.

Sweet Angel Child Care in Minneapolis went viral Monday after X users pointed out that its phone number on Google Maps is the same as Walz’s office — and after YouTube creator Nick Shirley featured the building in a Friday video investigating whether several state-licensed businesses in Minnesota are legitimate.

Minnesota Department of Human Services records also show the day care kept its license despite numerous violations of state child care standards, raising questions about oversight under Walz’s welfare bureaucracy. Minnesota continues to draw national media attention over federal investigations alleging that fraudulent businesses, mostly run by the state’s Somali population, stole more than $1 billion from housing assistance and other programs. Sweet Angel Child Care has not been implicated in any cases.

On Sweet Angel Child Care’s licensing webpage, the Minnesota DHS directs viewers to call a number that leads to the voicemail box of a different number with a Nebraska area code. The Daily Caller News Foundation left a voicemail and did not receive a response.

Beyond the Minnesota page, there is hardly any trace of Sweet Angel Day Care’s existence. Shirley, the YouTuber, was greeted with skepticism when he arrived at the building to question employees, video footage showed.

“I want to put my son, Joey, in day care,” Shirley said after knocking on the door.

“Why?” a voice on the other side answered. No employee would answer Shirley’s questions or let him in.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General reprimanded the day care between May 2022 and December 2025 for misconduct that included children not receiving proper hygiene or supervision, access to “hazardous objects,” failing to require immunization documentation, and ill-kept areas of the facility that did not meet safety requirements. The state continued licensing Sweet Angel Child Care once it submitted “correction” plans for the violations, though it has not yet submitted the required documents since the latest visit from the inspector general’s office, records show.

A December 2024 letter from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to Sweet Angel Child Care lists the facility’s representative as Naley Abdulle, who could not be reached by the Daily Caller News Foundation. The inspector general’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.