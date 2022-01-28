Share
Commentary

Minnie Mouse Gets Woke Makeover as Outrage Swirls

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 28, 2022 at 7:31am
Share

Did Minnie Mouse really need a woke makeover?

Necessary or not, she got it. According to the U.K. Daily Mail, she’s now sporting a blue pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney instead of her usual red dress.

It’s hard to tell what ensued next — hilarity, outrage or a bit of both.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen wokeness injected into popular culture to teach us reactionaries a lesson. It’s a trend we’ve been fighting at The Western Journal — along with wokeness in all its forms. You can help us in our fight by subscribing.

Minnie’s new duds were unveiled Tuesday by Disneyland Paris in a tweet; it’s part of the 30th anniversary of the French Disney theme park, originally known as Euro Disney.

Trending:
Lightfoot Brutally Mocked After People Notice Something Odd on Her Couch in Pic Bribing People to Get Vax

At the time of its opening, the park was considered a notorious dud. Thirty years later, Disney apparently felt the need to indirectly remind us of this:

It’s worth noting that Minnie has worn a variety of outfits over the years — although, since her inception in 1928, she’s mostly been associated with her red dress white polka dots, along with her yellow shoes.

Is this wokeness run amok?

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes — a blue tuxedo — using responsibly sourced fabrics,” said Stella McCartney, daughter of former Beatle Paul. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” she continued, according to the Daily Mail. “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression and authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style.”

Which is why McCartney apparently has chosen to dress her like a parody of a third-rate cruise-ship magician.

I’m not quite sure what “values” Stella McCartney and Minnie Mouse share, but this got people’s attention in a bad way — especially coming on the heels of the similarly preposterous woke redesign of the anthropomorphic M&Ms.

Related:
Disney Cutting Seven Crucial Characters from 'Snow White' Remake to Avoid 'Reinforcing Stereotypes'

In addition to the anti-woke comments were the usual anti-anti-woke comments along with the people who weren’t upset about the pantsuit but just thought it was ugly.

We did find one person who thought she was rocking the look, however:

After Hillary Clinton’s endorsement, Minnie’s popularity rating dropped 10 points.

In an appearance on Fox News, The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens sarcastically noted she was “so glad they’re doing this.”

“I’m glad that they’re now realizing this needs to be addressed. All of us were traumatized when we saw Minnie Mouse and she was looking like a female as we were growing up,” Owens said. “This is why people don’t take these people seriously.”

Yes, it’s just one outfit, and it’s not a permanent change. However, it’s a fatuous statement that would be risible if it weren’t so emblematic of a larger cultural issue.

For Women’s History Month in March, Stella McCartney transformed Minnie into “a symbol of progress for a new generation” by putting her into an androgynous blue pantsuit. This is progress, or something. New values. Responsibly sourced.

Welcome to our cultural future, everyone. It’s ugly, it’s didactic, it comes smothered in a stilted pile of woke-speak nonsense, and it’s Hillary-approved. It doesn’t matter how temporary Minnie’s Parisian makeover is — simply by existing, it cannot avoid sticking around long enough to induce Walt Disney to spin in his grave.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Lightfoot Brutally Mocked After People Notice Something Odd on Her Couch in Pic Bribing People to Get Vax
Pregnant New Zealand Journo: Home Country's COVID Rules So Strict It Was Easier to Return to Taliban's Afghanistan
Dem Gov Threatens Far-Left NYC DA in Private Meeting, Reminded Him She Can Pull Him Off the Job
Watch: Maddow Blatantly Lies on Air, DeSantis Team Takes Matter into Own Hands
Wokespeak Fail: Only 3% of Voters Use 'Latinx' to Refer to Hispanics, And That's Not the Worst Part
See more...

Conversation