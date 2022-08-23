A convicted child torturer may soon walk free after serving just a small portion of the sentence a judge handed down following his conviction in 2010.

Anthony Waiters was sentenced to life in prison for his role in imprisoning and torturing 16-year-old Kyle Ramirez in Tracy, California, KCRA-TV reported.

Ralph Perry, who is Ramirez’s uncle and became one of his guardians after he escaped, explained some of the torture Ramirez endured.

“The chains, the torture, attached to his ankle left lasting deformed injury,” Perry said. “The burn wounds took a long time to heal. What hasn’t healed is the emotional damage put upon him by his torturer.”

According to an NBC News report in 2010, Waiters worked with three other criminals in the scheme: Michael Schumacher, Kelly Lau and Caren Ramirez.

Schumacher and Lau were married, and Caren Ramirez was the legal guardian of Kyle Ramirez at the time of the torture.

Prosecutors said Kyle was held captive inside the Tracy home of Schumacher and Lau. Waiters was a next-door neighbor who also participated in beating, burning and starving Ramirez, NBC reported.

Ramirez said he escaped and fled the home after hearing Schumacher and Waiters discuss a plan to “chop me up and throw me in the delta.”

The victim testified Waiters once cut into his arm with a steak knife and then poured bleach, salt and butter in the wound as Caren Ramirez held him down, The Blaze reported.

Should Waiters be granted parole? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (7 Votes) No: 99% (756 Votes)

In another incident, Kyle Ramirez said Waiters punched him with boxing gloves while he was chained to a fireplace.

Anthony Waiters, convicted in torture of Tracy teen, to wait on parole decision https://t.co/d4XLRRfXLy — Recordnet (@Recordnet) August 22, 2022



These heinous acts led to the life sentence for Waiters, but if woke leftists in California get their way, he could soon be walking free just under 12 years since his sentencing.

In March, two parole board members decided to grant Waiters parole after finding he had “accepted responsibility for his crimes,” KCRA reported.

Thankfully, some officials in California had enough sense to see how ludicrous this decision was. San Joaquin Deputy District Attorney Angela Hayes convinced California Gov. Gavin Newsom to refer the case back to the full parole board for review.

Last week, the board approved a “rescission hearing” for Waiters, which is meant to “evaluate new information or a fundamental error committed by the granting panel that may indicate that a grant of parole was improper,” KCRA reported.

The rescission hearing is slated to take place in the next four to six months. The public had an opportunity to weigh in last week, and members of both the Waiters’ and Ramirez’s families did so.

Rodney Waiters, who is the brother of Anthony Waiters, argued his brother deserved parole.

“My brother has accepted his punishment and, according to your own findings, you said he has shown remorse,” Rodney said according to KCRA.

“[Anthony] is not going to go home scot-free. He’s going to carry this weight with him for the rest of his life.”

Meanwhile, Ramirez’s aunt Sidney Perry said Anthony Waiters was a dangerous criminal who needed to remain in jail.

“Anthony Waiters enjoyed Kyle’s screams of terror, his pain, his horror, his cries begging and pleading for Anthony to stop,” Perry said. “Anthony Waiters never showed mercy.”

“He should serve every single day of his sentence. He should never be paroled. He should be given the same mercy he gave Kyle.”

Waiters committed heinous crimes, and he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison as a result. Despite what woke parole board members may argue, a criminal like him should not be set free or given a chance to harm other children.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.