Photograph of Kevin Hart's Mangled Car After Accident Is Proof His Survival Is a Miracle

Kevin HartRoy Rochlin / Getty ImagesKevin Hart was involved in a car accident recently that could have easily claimed his life. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 4, 2019 at 2:11pm
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and in this case, that’s certainly true. You can read all about an accident, but until you see the damage for yourself, it’s hard to know exactly how bad things were.

This accident happened shortly after midnight on Sept. 1. Comedian and actor Kevin Hart was out with Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, Black’s fiancée.

While two of the passengers were severely injured, only one’s current condition is unknown — the other two will be fine.

The trio were out in Hart’s vintage car he bought for his 40th birthday in July — a blue, 1970 Plymouth Barracuda — with 28-year-old Black allegedly behind the wheel. For some reason, the car toppled over into a ditch along Mullholland Highway in Los Angeles, California.

One witness said they heard squealing tires right before the impact, and authorities are looking into excessive speed being a factor in the accident.

Both Hart and Black sustained back injuries and Black had to be airlifted to the hospital, according to TMZ. While Broxterman was pinned in the back seat, she was able to walk away with only minor injuries.

According to one good Samaritan who stopped to call 911 after seeing the wreck, it looked like Kevin was driving.

TMZ explained that the “caller thought Kevin was driving the car because he saw Kevin’s security guard remove him through the driver’s side window, and then walk up to a black Escalade and leave the scene.”

The caller also described the vehicle, saying “the roof is crushed, the car is pretty totaled,” and the passengers were “scared because they’re stuck in there.”

Photos of the wreck show what looks like a convertible — but the Plymouth Barracuda was a hardtop. It’s easy to see why Hart and Black were injured in the accident, and it’s amazing that they weren’t killed instantly.

A source told TMZ that Hart had surgery on Sunday, and his wife — after visiting him — said he was “going to be just fine.”

According to NBC News, the president of HartBeat Productions, Leland “Pookey” Wigington, said on Tuesday that the comedian “is doing fine after back surgery and is expected to have a full recovery very soon.”

While family are attending to Black, it’s not clear what his current status is.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Amanda Thomason
