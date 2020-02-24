SECTIONS
'Miracle on Ice' Hockey Team Appears at Trump Rally, Fires Back Against Critics

By Jack Davis
Published February 24, 2020 at 11:00am
The American heroes of the Cold War’s most epic sports victory over the Soviet Union fought back against critics who decried the appearance of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team with President Donald Trump at a Trump rally in Las Vegas.

On Friday, team members — including captain Mike Eruzione and star goalie Jim Craig — wore red “Keep America Great” caps at the rally during a brief appearance in which Trump introduced the team and engaged in banter with the former players, whose unlikely victory as amateurs facing the then-dominant Soviets in front of an American crowd at Lake Placid, New York, was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice.”

Herb Brooks coached the team to its gold medal win over Finland after it defeated the Soviet Union in a semifinal match.

His daughter, Kelly Brooks, appeared at the Trump rally and spoke about her father.

“I’m honored that his legacy still is alive today, and he would be proud to be here with you all,” she said.

“And in my personal opinion, he would have been a Trump fan.”

The team shared a tweet to celebrate the moment.

But then came the carping critics.

The team sought to still the waters by noting that American pride should surmount political differences.

Did it upset you to see the 'Miracle on Ice' players at President Trump's rally?

“To us, this is not about politics or choosing sides. This is about proudly representing the United States of America,” it tweeted Saturday.

“Whether your beliefs are Democratic, Republican, Independent, etc. we support that and are proud to represent the USA. It is an honor and privilege!”

Eruzione said that the American team was not simply lucky — it was good.

“Miracle’s a catchy phrase and it sounds nice, but it wasn’t a miracle. It wasn’t a fluke. We weren’t lucky. Craig Patrick, our assistant coach, after the Olympics, said it best. He said, ‘They deserved what they got.’ You know, we deserved to win that tournament and we did,” Eruzione said last week, according to Fox News.

“The miracles happened in much more dramatic fashion than a hockey game. So it was great and … a moment that my teammates and I are very proud to have been a part of.”

Eruzione said the Soviet players were stunned that they had been beaten.

“When I was skating through the line shaking hands, it was almost like disbelief on their faces. Like, ‘What just happened?’ I think they were stunned. You know, they’d never lost. They hadn’t lost in 40 consecutive games … They weren’t real happy,” he said.

“To us, it was a hockey game. But to a lot of people in this country, it was more about we showed the world what makes this country so great. You know, underdogs and hard-working kids [who] came from working-class families who went out and did something and shocked the world,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
