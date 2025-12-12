Miscarriage of Justice: For 2nd Time in One Week a Virginia Grand Jury Has Refused to Indict Letitia James for Mortgage Fraud

There’s an old saying that you can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich for anything. Unless, of course, you happen to be in a district that includes the Washington, D.C., suburbs, in which case you couldn’t indict a ham sandwich for being ham if that sandwich happened to be Democrat.

For the second time in a week, ABC News reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James has somehow escaped being indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia for misleading banks to obtain better terms on a mortgage.

The Alexandria branch of the court this time rejected the charges after a grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, also rejected the charges last week.

The attorney of James, Abbe Lowell — he of Hunter Biden defense fame — celebrated his client’s success at convincing people she didn’t do what she admitted she did.

“This unprecedented rejection makes even clearer that this case should never have seen the light of day,” Lowell said in a statement.

“Career prosecutors who knew better refused to bring it, and now two different grand juries in two different cities have refused to allow these baseless charges to be brought. Any further attempt to revive these discredited charges would be a mockery of our system of justice.”

A prior indictment was dismissed based on the appointment of the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The case should be rather straightforward: James, who is the attorney general of New York, purchased a home in Virginia and said that it was her primary residence despite the fact that she is the attorney general of New York, and oh yes, did I mention she is a resident of NEW YORK yet? Because she is. New York.

The reason for the dissimulation is pretty obvious: Primary residences get a better rate on mortgages than secondary ones. While we can argue all day about the extent to which James profited off of it — some say less than conservative pundits have been alleging — the potential savings would have been $19,000, and no one was arguing over whether or not she put pen to paper on a contract that was materially false.

Moreover, the mortgage in Virginia seemed to be part of a larger pattern in which James would make statements on documents that felicitously seemed to save her a bit of money. While these amounts of money weren’t large, they still existed.

Perhaps more notably, these were arguably bigger issues, relatively speaking to James’ position, than the cases James’ office brought against Donald Trump for nakedly political purposes.

Consider, too, the area where the second grand jury was convened: the D.C. suburbs, an area which is pretty notoriously blue.

Obviously, then, one is brought into mind of sayings like Proverbs 18:5: “It is not good to be partial to the wicked or to deprive the righteous of justice.” Or, if you want something newer than the Old Testament, go with Adam Smith: “Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent.”

Or perhaps remember the words of a prominent prosecutor when going after someone they deemed to be very, very guilty.

“I want to be clear: White collar financial crime is not a victimless crime,” that prosecutor said.

“When the powerful break the law and take more than their fair share, there are fewer resources available for working people, small businesses, and families, and everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank about how much money they have in order to get a mortgage to buy a home … and if they did, the government would throw the book at them.”

What prosecutor, you might ask? It probably won’t surprise you any:







Yeah, amazing how one’s tune changes with the times, no?

What we have here is the swamp defending its own. The more they interfere with justice, however, the less willing MAGA will be to tolerate them. They’re sowing the seeds of their own destruction by keeping two sets of books.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.