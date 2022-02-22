Miss Alabama, Conservative Commentator Zoe Bethel, Died After Accidental Fall from Third-Floor Window

Popular conservative commentator and Miss Alabama for America Strong Zoe Sozo Bethel, 27, died on Friday after succumbing to injuries sustained from a three-story fall.

The Miami Police Department informed The Western Journal via email that officers initially responded to a call of a possible suicide attempt on Feb. 11 before finding Bethel.

Numerous fallacious reports have since come out regarding the incident, including those claiming Bethel had died in a car accident and committed suicide, Heavy reported.

Miami P.D. confirmed the manner of death as “accidental.”

“The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as ‘Blunt Force Trauma’ and the manner of death is ‘Accidental’,” the department told The Western Journal via email.

“This was a tragic accident, and no foul play is suspected.”

Prior to her death, Bethel was affiliated with various conservative groups, including Project Veritas, Liberty University, Students for Life and Turning Point USA.

In 2018, she was fired from her modeling agency for “supporting President Donald Trump” and for expressing “conservative views,” Heavy reported.

On Monday, Bethel’s family published a message in a post on her Instagram page.

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” the post read.

“At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected.”

“The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe.”

Four days prior, the family had published a message confirming Bethel had suffered significant injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Bethel’s medical and funeral expenses.

As of Tuesday, more than $46,000 had been raised.

A verse from the Bible, 1 Peter 2:9, is also referenced on Bethel’s Instagram profile.

“But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light,” the verse’s New International Version reads, according to Bible Gateway.

