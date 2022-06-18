It’s understandable that Miss Universe has bought into transgender ideology hook, line and sinker. At this point, however, the pageant should probably just change its pronouns.

Xiss Universe? How does that sound? Or Mx. Universe? Whatever works for the organization — but the title now ain’t cutting it.

That’s because, despite 70 years of adjudging who the most beautiful woman in the Milky Way is, Miss Universe seems to have forgotten what a woman is. Not only that, they want you to forget, too.

In a tweet earlier this week about menstrual health, the organization chastised anyone who would say this was a female issue, reminding them that “not all women menstruate and not all people who menstruate are women.”

(Miss Universe is far from the only organization that’s forgotten what the definition of a woman is. Here at The Western Journal, we’ve documented the craziness and confusion that the left’s unhinged gender ideology has created — and how it’s created a social contagion. We’ll keep bringing readers the truth. You can help us by subscribing.)

Inclusive language is important, especially when speaking about periods,” read the tweet from the Miss Universe organization on Tuesday.

“Thinking menstrual health is only a niche topic for woman excludes transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people who have periods from the conversation.”

The tweet included four slides on “how to talk about periods.”

For instance: Instead of saying “women’s health,” say “reproductive health.” Sure, women are the only ones who can give birth to the reproductive unit of the human species, but that’s why we call them “birthing parents” now.

Also, instead of “women who have periods,” you should say “people who have periods.” Which is technically correct — because, you know, people who are women do have periods. However, I don’t think that’s quite what they meant.

Inclusive language is important, especially when speaking about periods. Thinking menstrual health is only a niche topic for woman excludes transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming people who have periods from the conversation.#menstrualequity pic.twitter.com/b37JcUDxgQ — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) June 14, 2022

What’s interesting is that the pageant itself seems to be less confused about its mission on its Twitter profile:

Yes, Miss Universe “exists to advocate for a future forged by women with courage to push the limits of what’s possible.” Are they assuming that all of the beauty queens that they’ve crowned over the years are binary females? Check thine privilege, Mx. Universe!

However, as another user pointed out, this could be an example of the organization “subtweeting” — i.e., tweeting about someone behind their back without mentioning their name — the current Miss Universe, who seems to have committed the solecism of implying only women menstruate in a recent interview.

Oh hey it looks like the @missuniverse feed is subtweeting the current Miss Universe, which explains why 95% of their feed is pageant photos and videos and the other 5% is…thishttps://t.co/pGkwV5jVxs pic.twitter.com/L1p0lc97uv — Moebius Stripper (@moebius_strip) June 15, 2022

In a late-April interview with the English edition of French fashion mag L’Officiel, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu said one of her philanthropic goals was “to break stigmas regarding menstruation and bring solutions to every corner of India so every woman and girl has access to products and the knowledge of how to maintain their physical, mental and social health and safety.”

As Scooby-Doo might say, ruh-roh! Miss Universe has become decidedly woke in the years since Donald Trump relinquished his control over the organization due to the controversy caused by his first presidential campaign — thus making Sandhu’s statement a decided misstep.

Remember, not all women have periods, and not all Miss Universe contestants are women. In 2021, Kataluna Enriquez became the first transgender Miss USA, going on to compete in the full Miss Universe 2021 pageant.

“I had a purpose and I had a dream,” he said after his win, according to NPR. “I wanted to compete on the Miss USA stage. When I was young, I always wanted to see someone on the Miss USA stage — someone like me. And it just happened to be that I was the person that I needed to make history.”

He said that if he won, he planned to dedicate himself to issues involving mental health and transgender equality.

“My win is not just a win for the trans community,” he said. “It’s a win for all women to be represented.”

Including men, apparently. Talk about betraying women.

Sandhu, the eventual winner, has dedicated herself to women’s menstrual issues in India — a country where, as the BBC noted, “[d]iscrimination against menstruating women is widespread in India, where periods have long been a taboo and considered impure.

“They are often excluded from social and religious events, denied entry into temples and shrines and even kept out of kitchens,” the British broadcaster reported. “Given the lack of conversation about periods, according to one study, 71% of adolescent girls in India are unaware of menstruation until they get it themselves.”

One would assume that the women of India have bigger problems than whether or not people refer to women who menstruate as “people who menstruate,” considering many can’t even talk about periods, period.

Not Miss Universe, however. For a pageant that claims to represent all of the known cosmos, the organization that runs it seems peculiarly preoccupied with the gender ideology of the U.S. left.

