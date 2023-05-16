Share
Miss Universe Philippines Contestant Is Asked About Men in Women's Sports in Front of Trans Pageant Owner - She Gives a Brave Answer

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  May 16, 2023 at 12:30pm
A contestant in the Miss Universe Philippines competition raised some eyebrows Saturday with her courageous response to a question about men who identify as female participating in women’s sports.

Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio, one of the top five candidates in the event, was asked, “Trans women athletes are now being allowed to compete in women’s sports events in many international competitions. Do you think that this is a step in the right direction? Why, or why not?”

Gravidez replied, “I am all for equality for all genders, and I believe that we have the right to participate in any sports.

“However, I believe that there is a biological reason that we should not allow trans women in the women category, because I believe that there is a right time for that and there is right measurements to be done.”

It was a particularly awkward question, and a particularly bold answer, considering that a transgender media mogul became the owner of the Miss Universe program last year and was touted by establishment media outlets as the “first woman” to lead the pageant.

Judging by the cheers and applause after her response, the crowd appeared to overwhelmingly agree with Gravidez.



In its report, however, the Filipino news site Rappler quoted only a handful of negative social media posts about Gravidez’s comments.

One called her statement “transphobic.”

Another said it was “very wrong.”

However, responses in the comment section Tuesday showed most agreed with her statement.

Many complimented her, remarking, “Very well said” and indicating that they agreed “100 percent.”

One said, “Excellent answer, but not what the judges and proprietors of the Ms. Universe Philippines pageant want to hear.”


Another person wrote, “Truth hurts. I commend her for being brave for speaking of the fact and truth.”


Gravidez did not earn the Miss Universe Philippines crown, but she was named “Best in Swimsuit” and “Miss Charm Philippines.”

