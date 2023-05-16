A contestant in the Miss Universe Philippines competition raised some eyebrows Saturday with her courageous response to a question about men who identify as female participating in women’s sports.

Krishnah Marie Gravidez of Baguio, one of the top five candidates in the event, was asked, “Trans women athletes are now being allowed to compete in women’s sports events in many international competitions. Do you think that this is a step in the right direction? Why, or why not?”

Gravidez replied, “I am all for equality for all genders, and I believe that we have the right to participate in any sports.

“However, I believe that there is a biological reason that we should not allow trans women in the women category, because I believe that there is a right time for that and there is right measurements to be done.”

In the Q&A portion of #MissUniversePhilippines2023, Baguio’s Krishnah Marie Gravidez said that transgender women should not be allowed in women’s sports events due to “a biological reason.” #MUPH2023 https://t.co/SK6sYklT74 pic.twitter.com/wsSvGaQNML — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) May 13, 2023

It was a particularly awkward question, and a particularly bold answer, considering that a transgender media mogul became the owner of the Miss Universe program last year and was touted by establishment media outlets as the “first woman” to lead the pageant.

Anne Jakrajutatip, the new owner of Miss Universe, delivered an empowering speech yesterday: “Welcome to the new era. From now on it’s gonna be run by women, owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world.” pic.twitter.com/TJXV8EPkAv — Dan Hastings-நாராயணன் (@notdanhastings) January 15, 2023

Judging by the cheers and applause after her response, the crowd appeared to overwhelmingly agree with Gravidez.







In its report, however, the Filipino news site Rappler quoted only a handful of negative social media posts about Gravidez’s comments.

One called her statement “transphobic.”

“Baguio disagrees with transwomen athletes joining the female category in sports competitions due to biological differences with biological women” this is NOT transphobic to you? https://t.co/UyjToWr9fq pic.twitter.com/P4f3GQLCZ1 — lex (@f4ggotism) May 13, 2023

Another said it was “very wrong.”

For Ms. Baguio to say this when she knows that @MissUniverse is owned by a transwoman and she is in the audience too, is appalling. She didn’t even substantiate her response. Very wrong! #MissUniversePhilippines2023 pic.twitter.com/XenhNHvqv0 — Hanash Daily 🍵💥#TeamBarda (@BIENsays) May 13, 2023

However, responses in the comment section Tuesday showed most agreed with her statement.

Should it be illegal for males to compete in women’s sports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1097 Votes) No: 4% (43 Votes)

Many complimented her, remarking, “Very well said” and indicating that they agreed “100 percent.”

One said, “Excellent answer, but not what the judges and proprietors of the Ms. Universe Philippines pageant want to hear.”

Excellent answer, but not what the judges and proprietors of the Ms. Universe Philippines pageant want to hear. — baxtorralba (@bax_machine) May 14, 2023



Another person wrote, “Truth hurts. I commend her for being brave for speaking of the fact and truth.”

Truth hurts. I commend her for being brave for speaking of the fact and truth. — mj_prcll (@mjprclla) May 14, 2023



Gravidez did not earn the Miss Universe Philippines crown, but she was named “Best in Swimsuit” and “Miss Charm Philippines.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.