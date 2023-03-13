Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Locked in Shed 1,000 Miles from Home - Sick Suspect Hit with 6 Charges

A 13-year-old girl who was taken from her home in Dallas was found Friday in Davidson County, North Carolina.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of Jorge Camacho, who was charged with child abduction, restraint of a child, human trafficking, two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15, two counts of statutory sexual offense of a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child, according to KHOU-TV. Camacho is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police said Camacho was arrested after a traffic stop. The girl was later found locked in a storage shed.

She was taken to Dallas to be with her family after treatment at a North Carolina hospital.

“They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave the home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area,” Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday from the FBI about the case. The girl had last been seen at her home on March 1.

BREAKING — Teen missing from Dallas found alive in man’s shed in North Carolina. The missing girl from Dallas that was believed to be with an adult resident of Lexington identified as 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho.https://t.co/v1H3GN294L pic.twitter.com/zjyX3roBnc — 𝙻𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 𝙰. 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚜 (@LauraHarrisNBC5) March 13, 2023

A “disturbing” direct message was found on the girl’s gaming account, according to WGHP-TV.

Should parents restrict their kid’s internet access? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (132 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

The sheriff’s department said Camacho’s vehicle was spotted on a security camera near the girl’s home.

The girl’s rescue was “just the tip of the iceberg,” Simmons said.

BREAKING: the 13-year-old Dallas girl found locked inside that shed in Lexington, North Carolina is Kaylin Rodriguez, per family. She went missing March 1st. Jorge Camacho, 34, now in custody. Family and police say Camacho befriended the teen online while playing a video game. pic.twitter.com/GADNarmbN1 — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) March 13, 2023

Simmons said cases such as this are on the rise, according to WXII-TV.

“This is how kids are sold into human trafficking. They’re not being able to be kids,” Simmons said.

“What we are teaching our kids and our homes, it scares me. It scares me even more so that we have to have classes to teach our kids to be careful with social media,” he said.

Simmons said parents need to be vigilant.

“Our message is going to be please help us out. I’m very thankful. I thank God that we were able to find this young girl. It may not be that case forever, and what these children must go through they don’t think, who they’re talking to,” Simmons said.

“If it doesn’t stop at home, it comes to the schools and the teachers have that responsibility. If it doesn’t stop there it comes to us, unfortunately,” Simmons said, according to KXAS-TV.

“As parents, they’ve got to wise up and see that the danger to these kids continues to go on,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.