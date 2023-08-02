The tangled tale of formerly missing Arizona teenager Alicia Navarro grew even stranger this week.

Having reappeared on July 23 in Havre, Montana, after not being seen for four years, she and a 36-year-old man with whom she was living packed up and fled their apartment on Monday.

A 14-year-old Arizona girl who mysteriously went missing in 2019 has been found “safe, happy and healthy” in Montana, authorities said. https://t.co/G0TdArPYa1 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 27, 2023

Navarro, 18, and a man identified as Eddie Davis, with whom she had been living in Havre, had help from Davis’s family, neighbor Garrett Smith said, according to the New York Post.

Smith said Navarro, Davis and members of his family spent Monday loading a Chevrolet Suburban before leaving at about 8 p.m., apparently leaving behind their mail.

Alicia Navarro seen with mystery man in first photos since she emerged from hiding https://t.co/Co2375NGWX pic.twitter.com/vppJQoOMm8 — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2023

Navarro entered a car that departed along with the Suburban on her own, Smith said, adding that he called the police.

Does the Alicia Navarro case sound fishy to you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (90 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“Her demeanor didn’t look any different from the last time I saw her,” Smith said. “Just quiet, shy … Didn’t say a word, didn’t look down or look up. Just looked straight.”

Davis formerly worked at a local Walmart but was let go several months ago, the Post reported, citing a Walmart worker it did not name.

I just tweeted about how people were showing up at the house… not respecting her pleas and her mother’s please for privacy and now SHOCK- “Alicia Navarro flees Montana apartment overnight with bearded, husky mystery man twice her age”https://t.co/cPrIDiGt96 — Sarah Turney (@SarahETurney) August 2, 2023

A report in the New York Post said that on Tuesday, Navarro was seen at a trailer park home belonging to Davis’s parents at the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Harlem, Montana.

The Post reported that Navarro went on errands with members of Davis’s family.

Gina Winn, a representative of the police in Glendale, Arizona, which was Navarro’s hometown until she went missing in 2019, has said police cannot force Navarro to return home.

“Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation,” she said in an email to the Post.

Smith told the New York Post that Navarro and the man she was living with had a fight just before she showed up at a police station in Havre asking to be taken off the missing persons list.

“I heard them yelling. She did say, ‘I will go back.’ But that’s all I heard,” Smith said, “It was the day before she turned herself in.”

Last week police raided the apartment where Navarro had been living. At the time, the name of the person she was living with was not released.

“They went in with arms and body armor. Like they went in really aggressively, apparently,” neighbor Jonathan Michaelson said, according to KRTV.

“So all I knew, (an officer) eventually came up while I was talking to my neighbors. One of the guys that was supposedly undercover told me he was up here from Arizona. All he really wanted to know was how well I knew my neighbor, the interactions I had, whether or not there was a girl that had been living there. He told me late teens, like Latina, or something,” he said.

Although the man living with Navarro was detained, police did not announce any arrests.

Navarro has told police she was not hurt. It is unclear how she got from Arizona to Montana or how long she and Davis had been together.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.