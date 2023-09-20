Missing Ex-NFL Player Makes Bizarre Statement on His Mom's Murder: 'It Had to Be the FBI'

A former NFL player who has been reported missing has been seen in an Instagram video expressing bizarre theories about his own mother’s murder.

Sergio Brown appeared in a video Monday pointing to the FBI and the Maywood, Illinois, Police Department as responsible for the killing, according to Fox News.

Myrtle Brown’s death was ruled a homicide after the 73-year-old woman’s body was found in a creek near her home on Saturday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office found she did of “multiple injuries due to assault,” according to NBC News.

Warning: The following video contains graphic language some viewers could find disturbing.

Update: ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, who was previously thought to be missing, isn’t missing – he posted an Instagram rant saying he thought mom was on vacation’ days after her body found.https://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E A latest report said a neighbor claimed: “They seen Brown taking… https://t.co/DrFp6IC2iy pic.twitter.com/crbnhkCfoJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2023

“It has to be the FBI that came into my house on Bob Marley’s death day with the 511 haze and gas, unwarranted,” Brown said in the video.

(Jamaican reggae singer Bob Marley died on May 11, 1981.)

Brown claimed that he had been a victim of kidnapping by local police.

“They kidnapped me twice from home – the Maywood Police Department,” he said.

“It had to be the FBI or the Maywood police.”

He also claimed to have thought his mother was on vacation.

“I thought my f****** mama was on vacation in Sinaloa. That’s f*****g fake news. Get the f*** out of my g*dd*mn face,” he said. “She’s retired, and you want to come to me? The FBI had to do it. They have some power to do some s**t like that. What the f*** is going on? That’s fake news.”

Myrtle Brown’s body was found the same day relatives told authorities that they were unable to contact either Sergio Brown or his mother.

Awful news: Ex-NFL player, S Sergio Brown, and his elderly mother both went missing from Maywood, Illinois on Friday and during the search his mother’s body was discovered, via @CBSNewshttps://t.co/EGgh2GTC4E Brown played for the #Patriots, #Colts, #Jaguars and #Bills during… pic.twitter.com/CNrBlX8ukk — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Brown, 35, originally tagged his video with a location of Mexico City, before deleting and reposting it without a location, according to the New York Post.

The video is unavailable on the account “intplayerwithapassport” as of Tuesday.

Nick Brown, Sergio’s brother, mourned his mother in an Instagram post urging his brother to come home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Brown (@ynickbrowny)

It’s unclear if law enforcement considers Sergio Brown a suspect in his mother’s death.

A neighbor alleges that Brown was burning his mother’s clothing before going missing, according to Chicago news radio station WBBM.

Brown, who played college football at Notre Dame, spent seven years in the NFL, including time with the New England Patriots, the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

