Missing Lawyer Went to Bathroom and Then Never Returned - Disturbing Findings Shut Down Office as Crime Scene

With questions still hanging over exactly what happened to Florida lawyer Steven Cozzi, police on Sunday arrested a doctor on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Cozzi’s death.

Dr. Tomasz Kosowski, 44, was taken into custody early Sunday by the Largo Police Department, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Cozzi had last been seen Tuesday when he went into a bathroom at the building where he worked, with news reports saying his disappearance was accompanied by suspicious circumstances.

“Officers learned that Steven Cozzi had left his office 1501 S Belcher Road, leaving behind his wallet, car keys, and cellphone. However, he was never seen exiting the building and left behind his vehicle,” Largo police posted on Facebook.

Booking photo of Dr. Tomasz Kosowski. Records show Kosowski filed a lawsuit against his former employer in 19’. That case is still active. We’re asking police to confirm a connection to another case in Pinellas Co. So far, no specifics released on the murder charge. https://t.co/niNwLYfxTe pic.twitter.com/1oqsltUnK0 — Ryan French FOX 13 (@RyanFrenchFox13) March 26, 2023

“During the investigation, there was a strong chemical odor in the men’s bathroom of the office and small drops of blood. A subsequent forensics investigation revealed a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom,” the post continued.

“Largo Police Detectives began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building the same time as the victim,” the post said.

“This led the investigation to obtaining a search warrant on the Kosowski’s residence in Tarpon Springs. Evidence obtained from the search warrant led to the vehicle stop of Kosowski on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Tarpon Springs.”

The body of Cozzi, 41, has not been found.

Kosowski was taken to Pinellas County Jail, according to WTVT-TV.

Kosowski is in the midst of a medical billing lawsuit with the Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery. Many of the defendants in that case are represented by attorney Jake Blanchard. Cozzi worked for Blanchard’s firm.

The arrest was announced on the same day that Cozzi’s family put out an urgent appeal regarding him, according to WFLA-TV.

“As a family, we are frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance,” said Lois Cozzi, the attorney’s mother. “We would like to thank the Largo Police and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for working diligently to try and ascertain what has happened.

“The outpouring of love and support from people who know and care for Steven has brought some comfort,” she added. “Right now, we need information and facts.

A disturbing story has emerged in Tampa Bay. Attorney #StevenCozzi has vanished under “suspicious circumstances.” Cozzi walked into a bathroom at his office. He was never seen coming out. Employees saw blood, and smelled bleach, reports @WFLAShannon.https://t.co/cFwsrFPak0 — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) March 26, 2023

WFLA reported that it was told by employees that the bathroom smelled of bleach on the day Cozzi went missing.

Police obtained surveillance video from businesses near the law office where Cozzi worked, the station reported.

