A murder investigation has been opened after the remains of a missing cryptocurrency influencer were found last weekend in Argentina.

Fernando Pérez Algaba, 41, went missing on July 19 when he did not return his apartment keys to the building’s owner, according to a translated version of the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

WARNING: The following narrative contains graphic violence that some may find disturbing.

A group of children found a red suitcase on July 23, containing some of Algaba’s body parts while playing by a stream in Ingeniero Budge, Buenos Aires Province, The New York Post reported per Jam Press.

Police were able to identify Algaba by his numerous tattoos and fingerprints.

On Wednesday, police recovered his head and torso near the site, according to El Pais.

The Post reported one suspect was arrested in connection to Algaba’s death, and said police believe it was a professional hit as the amputations were clean.

A translated version of Telam Digital reported over 200 messages are being analyzed in connection to Algaba’s murder.

He was allegedly roughly $70,000 in debt to Gustavo Iglesias at the time of his death.

One of the recorded voice messages is allegedly Iglesias’ son, Nazareno, threatening Algaba.

“I’m not going to kill you, I’m going to do something worse to you, I’m going to gouge out your eyes and cut off your hands so that you can’t have any more money in your life,” the son allegedly says.

“I swear on my children that I have no problem going to jail.”

Telam reported a judicial representative stated the Iglesiases confirmed Algaba owed the family money.

Before Algaba’s death, he made two unsettling social media posts, according to U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“Hello, mom, I needed to clear my head as always,” Algaba said in an audio clip.

“And from here, I am realizing two things: that we can’t escape from problems and that problems will follow us.”

In the other post, the influencer said, “It’s incredible how there are such evil people in the world that while you’re thinking of helping them, they’re thinking of destroying you.”

Algaba is not the first cryptocurrency millionaire to die suddenly and mysteriously.

Crypto millionaire Nikolai Mushegian, died mysteriously in a drowning after tweeting that he feared the CIA and Mossad were going to murder him.

Now, two more crypto billionaires have died in mysterious circumstances. What the hell is going on? https://t.co/4haxE8GvJj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 29, 2022

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, head of the Libertex Group crypto exchange died in November in a helicopter crash, two days after Tiantian Kullander, co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company the Amber Group, died in his sleep. Kullander was 30.

Just one month before that, 29-year-old cryptocurrency dealer Nikolai Mushegian drowned in Puerto Rico after claiming the CIA and Mossad were out to kill him, according to news reports.

