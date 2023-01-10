Missing Mom Case Takes Shocking Turn as Husband Is Arrested - Blood, $450 of Supplies Found

The case surrounding the mysterious disappearance of Ana Walshe took a nasty turn as law enforcement arrested her husband and arraigned him on Monday.

Brian Walshe was charged with misleading a police investigation, and, if true, that still isn’t the most concerning thing to come to light surrounding Ana Walshe’s disappearance.

Investigators discovered blood, a broken knife and $450 worth of cleaning materials in the basement of their Massachusetts home, according to the New York Post.

Ana Walshe, a wife and mother, was reported missing on Wednesday by her workplace, according to CNN.

As authorities searched for Ana Walshe, Brian Walshe reportedly told investigators that he watched his wife leave in a rideshare to fly to Washington, D.C., where she worked, on Jan. 1. However, there is no record of that ride taking place.

Police also discovered that Ana’s cell phone pinged at their home overnight from Jan.1 to Jan. 2, prosecutor Lynn Beland said, according to CNN.

Brian Walshe also reportedly claimed that he went to a Whole Foods grocery store and a CVS pharmacy on Jan. 1 and that he only took his child to get ice cream on Jan. 2.

Law enforcement naturally looked at surveillance footage to corroborate that story, and the footage didn’t show him at either of the Jan. 1 locations.

It did, however, show him at a Home Depot on Jan. 2, where he bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies, which included mops, a bucket and tarps, Beland reportedly said.

Brian Walshe might have simply been following instructions.

Investigators reportedly told CNN that Brian Walshe had searched “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body” online and also searched for instructions on how to dismember a body.

It almost couldn’t possibly look worse for Ana Walshe’s potential safe return or Brian Walshe’s culpability in the matter.

New photo: Husband of missing woman escorted to court; He faces charge of misleading the investigation https://t.co/UQHdZR14gA 📸@kwilesjrphoto pic.twitter.com/DNdWZdn4s8 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) January 9, 2023

Brian Walshe was already on house arrest while awaiting sentencing for another case, according to WCVB-TV.

He was accused of selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings on eBay.

Brian Walshe had reportedly agreed to plead guilty to “wire fraud, interstate transportation for a scheme to defraud and unlawful monetary transaction,” WCVB reported.

House arrest is not an option this time around. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bail, according to the Post, and will next appear in court Feb. 9.

