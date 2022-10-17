A Texas woman was found dead Friday in Nebraska after a vehicle crashed with her son at the wheel.

The body of Michelle Roenz, 49, was in the trunk of a car driven by her son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, according to KOLN-TV in Lincoln.

Both had been reported missing Thursday and were last seen in Humble, Texas, where they lived.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas informed it on Friday that a vehicle linked to the two was likely to be in Nebraska, according to KHOU-TV in Houston.

The alert said the vehicle was involved in a homicide.

Update #2: the crash occurred near Aurora, Nebraska. The male driver has been identified as missing teen Tyler Roenz. Tyler is being treated at a hospital and said to be in serious condition. The body of a deceased female has been discovered in the trunk of the

1/2 https://t.co/fFeF3vRCRf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

Update: the vehicle has been located in Nebraska. With assistance from Nebraska State Police, a pursuit took place and the driver crashed out. The male driver may have sustained injuries related to the crash, but the extent is unknown. The identity of the driver has not yet 1/2 https://t.co/eh6JyGkB11 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

Nebraska troopers said the vehicle was spotted within 15 minutes of the alert being issued, KHOU reported.

Troopers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but its driver would not comply.

A nine-mile chase ensued along I-80, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph.

The car being chased eventually hit the rear of a truck and went off the road, striking a tree near the city of Aurora.

Tyler Roenz was expected to survive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the disappearance of the mother and son was “under suspicious circumstances or came up missing under suspicious circumstances,” but did not elaborate, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, Michelle Roenz’s husband told police he found a tooth and a trail of blood in his garage on Thursday.

He told police he found more teeth in a bedroom of the house, and that his wife’s cell phone and purse were in the bedroom.

Help us locate Michelle Roenz, 49, & Tyler Roenz, 17, who were last seen on October 13, 2022, at 11:40 am, in the 14700 block of Birch Arbor Court, Humble, TX 77396. They may be driving a black 2011 Mazda, TX License PGP2413. Call (713) 755-6056 or @CrimeStopHOU at (713) 222-8477 pic.twitter.com/zaasXCgpSC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 14, 2022

Earlier this year, Tyler Roenz had been charged was charged with attempted sexual assault and was free on a $10,000 bond, according to KTRK.

The charges against him involved an attack on 18-year-old woman, KTRK reported.

