News

Missing Teen Found After High-Speed Crash, with a Gruesome Surprise Waiting in Trunk

 By Jack Davis  October 17, 2022 at 8:56am
A Texas woman was found dead Friday in Nebraska after a vehicle crashed with her son at the wheel.

The body of Michelle Roenz, 49, was in the trunk of a car driven by her son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, according to KOLN-TV in Lincoln.

Both had been reported missing Thursday and were last seen in Humble, Texas, where they lived.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas informed it on Friday that a vehicle linked to the two was likely to be in Nebraska, according to KHOU-TV in Houston.

The alert said the vehicle was involved in a homicide.

Nebraska troopers said the vehicle was spotted within 15 minutes of the alert being issued, KHOU reported.

Troopers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but its driver would not comply.

A nine-mile chase ensued along I-80, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph.

The car being chased eventually hit the rear of a truck and went off the road, striking a tree near the city of Aurora.

Tyler Roenz was expected to survive.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the disappearance of the mother and son was “under suspicious circumstances or came up missing under suspicious circumstances,” but did not elaborate, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

According to KPRC-TV in Houston, Michelle Roenz’s husband told police he found a tooth and a trail of blood in his garage on Thursday.

He told police he found more teeth in a bedroom of the house, and that his wife’s cell phone and purse were in the bedroom.

Earlier this year, Tyler Roenz had been charged was charged with attempted sexual assault and was free on a $10,000 bond, according to KTRK.

The charges against him involved an attack on 18-year-old woman, KTRK reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
