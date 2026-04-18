Mississippi Governor Trolls Brits Into Oblivion Over Report UK Would Rank as Poorest State

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves had a laugh at the expense of the United Kingdom after an analysis by Polymarket revealed how impoverished the nation’s people are in comparison to Americans.

On Wednesday, Polymarket posted on X that Brits believed their country would rank 7th among the states for income, when they would actually be dead last.

“JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st,” the organization wrote.

JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 15, 2026

British entrepreneur Dominic McGregor responded to the news, being none too pleased.

If the UK joined the US as the 51st state. We would be the poorest state in the entire union. Mississippi which is portrayed at swamp dwelling hillbillies in majority of international media is above us. I don’t think people grasp how far we’ve fallen in real terms when it… https://t.co/IPgKW4HqLg — Dominic McGregor (@DominicMcGregor) April 15, 2026

“If the UK joined the US as the 51st state. We would be the poorest state in the entire union,” he said.

“Mississippi which is portrayed at swamp dwelling hillbillies in majority of international media is above us. I don’t think people grasp how far we’ve fallen in real terms when it comes to GDP per capita,” McGregor continued.

“We’ve seen no growth for almost an entire generations. We’ve seen our productivity decrease and our tax increases. The average person on the UK, on £50,000 is less well off than your average Mississippi swamp dweller,” he wrote.

Reeves responded, basking in the moment and probably laughing as he typed.

“We would love to welcome you – after all Mississippi IS the hospitality state!! You can count on a great time in the ‘Sip – and an SEC football experience would be icing on the cake!”

.@DominicMcGregor We would love to welcome you – after all Mississippi IS the hospitality state!! You can count on a great time in the ‘Sip – and an SEC football experience would be icing on the cake! https://t.co/1fprQNn6hy — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 16, 2026

Reeves also poked fun at the United Kingdom’s tolerance of mass migration from the Islamic world.

“As we say in Mississippi, ‘Bless Your Heart.’ Or as you say in the UK, ‘As-Salamu Alaykum,’” Reeves said in another post, referring to the Arabic greeting.

As we say in Mississippi,

“Bless Your Heart.” Or as you say in the UK,

“As-Salamu Alaykum.” https://t.co/oCajoT8LQ7 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 16, 2026

It was surely a rude awakening for Brits and a pleasant surprise for the governor.

Norada Real Estate Investments reported that Mississippi has the lowest median income of any state at $44,966.

It’s the only state where the median household income is below $50,000. It also has the nation’s highest poverty rate.

That’s not a moral judgement of Mississippi — it’s clearly home to some great people — but the facts point to just how badly things are going overseas.

Norada added that the reasons for poverty are many, and there’s no easy explanation for Mississippi.

“The question ‘Why is Mississippi so poor?’ is complex, with no easy answers. While the state faces significant economic challenges rooted in its history, social disparities, and policy choices, it’s crucial to acknowledge that Mississippi is more than just a statistic. By understanding the root causes of poverty and working collaboratively to implement sustainable solutions, Mississippi can chart a path toward a more prosperous future for all its residents,” the site concluded.

On the other hand, there is an easy explanation for why the U.K. is so poor — they’ve regulated their economy to death, and they’ve imported waves of Muslim migrants that live off the state.

They have an entire population that is a net negative.

We often talk about the social — and legal — consequences of Islamizing Europe, but the economic dimension can’t be ignored.

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