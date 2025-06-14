Missouri Gov. Shows Newsom How It's Done, Prepares for Civil Unrest in Way Gavin Couldn't Bring Himself To

This is how you do it, Gavin Newsom.

According to KCTV-TV, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe — a Republican, and one who isn’t obviously running a shadow campaign for president the way Newsom is — was faced with the prospect of protests across Missouri this weekend and additional raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the nation.

This is in combination with the so-called “No Kings” rallies taking place in various parts of the country on Saturday in opposition to President Donald Trump.

Thus, on Thursday afternoon, Kehoe declared a state of emergency and activated the Missouri National Guard as protests loomed in his state and “civil unrest” raged elsewhere.

“Missouri Executive Order 25-25 declares a State of Emergency and allows the Adjutant General to order service members to aid state officials,” The Hill noted in a Friday report.

“The order comes after the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri National Guard and Missouri Department of Public Safety established a Unified Command to monitor situations across the state and prepare local law enforcement.”

“We respect, and will defend, the right to peacefully protest, but we will not tolerate violence or lawlessness in our state,” said Gov. Kehoe in a statement.

“While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities.”

While other states may wait for chaos to ensue, the State of Missouri is taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting our citizens and communities. Governor Kehoe Activates Missouri National Guard as… pic.twitter.com/C80mnJ92xH — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) June 12, 2025

In response to immigration enforcement protests planned across Missouri, the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri National Guard have established a Unified Command to monitor situations on the ground. We are prepared to assist local… — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) June 11, 2025

In the order, Kehoe said that “additional resources of the State of Missouri are or may be needed to help relieve the conditions of distress and hazard to the safety and welfare of the citizens of the cities of Kansas City, Springfield, St. Louis, and other affected communities; and … the conditions necessary to declare the existence of an emergency pursuant to Chapter 44, RSMo, are found to exist due to the potential of civil unrest.”

Suffice it to say, Missouri Democrats and national left-wing groups weren’t happy about it.

“Governor Kehoe’s preemptive declaration of a state of emergency as Missourians prepare to protest an increasingly authoritarian presidential administration is a blatant attempt to intimidate and suppress First Amendment rights,” said Missouri state House Minority Leader Ashley Aune in a statement.

“The protests planned this weekend across Missouri and throughout the nation were sparked by the president’s unwarranted and heavy-handed military response to opposition to his policies,” she continued.

“By doing the same, the governor will only heighten tensions and increase the possibility of conflict. Governor Kehoe should staunchly defend the rights of Missourians, not mimic the authoritarianism of the president.”

Oh — so he should mimic Gavin Newsom? End up with this?

Patriotism, professionalism and dignity in the face of assaults, threats, and disrespect. America can be proud of its law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TyFK1M1dj4 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 10, 2025

“Peaceful protest.” Call it what it is: a violent riot. pic.twitter.com/iNltWAH5wp — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 8, 2025

I believe what Missourians want is whatever the opposite of this is, which is what Kehoe is trying to prevent.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also shared similar sentiments in a statement.

“The Mayor has confidence in responsible protestors to use their First Amendment rights peacefully and in compliance with the law. More than one thousand Kansas Citians protested peacefully and responsibly just days ago,” the statement said.

“For those who do not act responsibly, the Mayor stands by the women and men of local law enforcement at KCPD and other agencies to handle any necessary enforcement actions,” it continued. “Unnecessary escalation from our nation’s capital and state capitals undermines local law enforcement and makes all less safe.”

Again: See above. That’s what happens when Sacramento doesn’t interfere, not when Jefferson City does.

And of course the American Civil Liberties Union got involved, because why the heck not? Do we not already loathe them enough already?

“Governor Kehoe’s decision to activate Missouri’s National Guard serves as an unnecessary provocation to thwart public dissent,” the ACLU said, calling it (you guessed it) an “unnecessary provocation.”

“The right for people to join in protests or peaceful assembly is core to the First Amendment, and critical to a functioning democracy. Government and law enforcement officials have the moral and constitutional responsibility to stop the escalation, practice restraint, and allow Missourians to exercise this foundational right,” the ACLU’s statement continued.

“It is critical that Missourians who plan on attending know and educate others of their rights around protests and police interactions,” the union added. “We emphasize attendees to prioritize de-escalation, even in moments of governmental provocation and fear-mongering, and to [look out] for one another.”

Again, if you are peaceable, there ought to be no issue. Law enforcement enforces laws, not whims. If you break no laws, you have zero to worry about — and rest assured, even if you do but it’s not a biggie, the ACLU will have your back. They’re usually good like that.

Republicans, meanwhile, stood by their governor:

We will not allow what is going on in LA to happen in Missouri. Thank you @GovMikeKehoe for taking preemptive measures to ensure the lawlessness we’ve seen across our country does not reach our state. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) June 12, 2025

Thank you @GovMikeKehoe for activating the @Missouri_NG ahead of this weekend to keep our communities safe. — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) June 13, 2025

As well they should; governors are elected to govern, not to preen like Gavin Newsom is doing. Perhaps if he didn’t have his mind on 2028, he’d be a lot less sympathetic to the riots in his state’s biggest city — but also, probably not. He’s not a pragmatist, just an oleaginous stoat that runs away to the left whenever he manages to evade reality’s grasp. That hasn’t changed no matter what office he’s held.

This is the kind of leadership Americans can get behind — and which Democrats are terminally incapable of providing.

