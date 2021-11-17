Share
News
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers out of a tumbler to choose the jurors who will decide his guilt or innocence of homicide and other charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers out of a tumbler to choose the jurors who will decide his guilt or innocence of homicide and other charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. Rittenhouse attorneys filed a motion for mistrial in the case on Monday. (Sean Krajacic - Pool / Getty Images)

Mistrial Motion Filed: Binger Withheld HD Drone Footage from Rittenhouse Defense

 By Jack Davis  November 17, 2021 at 7:06am
Share

A dramatic new revelation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial emerged after the first day of jury deliberations Tuesday when it was revealed that a motion for a mistrial hangs over the case.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the motion, which was filed by the defense on Monday, called for a mistrial due to prosecutorial misconduct.

Kenosha Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder has not commented on the motion, which would be moot if Rittenhouse is acquitted of the charges against him. The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Wednesday.

Trending:
SNL Skit in Real Life: The Awkward Moment VP Harris Gets Behind Podium to Speak and Announcer Says Wrong Name

Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide, the most serious charges against him. He also faces two counts of first-degree endangering safety through the use of a dangerous weapon and one count of attempted first-degree homicide.

Rittenhouse has said that he was acting in self-defense.

The request for a mistral, according to the Tribune, argues that the prosecution gave the defense a drone recording shot in Kenosha on the night of shootings at a lower resolution than the one the state has, and which was shown to the jury.

The evidence is considered crucial by the state because it claims Rittenhouse was pointing his gun at those who were shot before he faced potential harm.

“The video footage has been at the center of this case,” the mistrial motion states, according to the Tribune. “The failure to provide the same quality footage in this particular case is intentional and clearly prejudices the defendant.”

Related:
Rittenhouse Trial Bombshell: Prosecution's Star Witness Is a Criminal with a Rap Sheet a Mile Long - Report

According to the Tribune, the motion also cites issues that emerged last week, first when Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger touched on Rittenhouse’s refusal to speak to police after his arrest and later when Binger sought to introduce comments Rittenhouse made in early August 2020.

Schroeder reprimanded Binger in both instances.

The defense motion asks the case to be dismissed with prejudice, which would mean Rittenhouse could not be tried again.

“This record has bad faith on the part of the prosecutor,” the motion states, according to the Tribune. “We know that because he attempted to inform the court of his good faith basis for asking questions regarding inadmissible evidence and was told ‘I don’t believe you.’ ”

The defense also noted in its motion that the case has “not gone very well for the prosecution,” the Tribune reported.

Legal experts interviewed by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel said Schroeder’s delay in ruling on the motion was unusual.

Should Kyle Rittenhouse be acquitted?

“I’m not sure why the judge has waited to rule,” said Michael O’Hear, professor of criminal law at Marquette Law School, according to the  Journal-Sentinel.

“It seems unlikely to me that he would have turned the case over to the jury if he expected to grant the mistrial.”

Keith Findley, a professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School, told the newspaper the judge’s handling of the motion was “odd.”

“The only reason I can think of for waiting is perhaps he wants to give the jury a chance to acquit so he doesn’t have to, but that’s speculation on my part,” Findley said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Mistrial Motion Filed: Binger Withheld HD Drone Footage from Rittenhouse Defense
Soaring Inflation: High Airfares Will Pummel Holiday Travelers as Cost of Jet Fuel Hits 7-Year High
Reap What You Sow: Wyoming GOP Votes Trump-Hater Liz Cheney Out of Republican Party.
Unlikely Ally Defends Project Veritas After FBI Storms James O'Keefe's Home in Brutal Pre-Dawn Raid
Longest Serving Dem Senator Calls It Quits, Creates Another Opening for GOP in 2022 Midterms
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.