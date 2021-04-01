Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Mitch McConnell Calls Joe Biden a 'First-Rate Person'

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 1, 2021 at 4:55pm
Mewe Share P Share

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who trashed former President Donald Trump after Trump’s impeachment trial, said Thursday that he really likes President Joe Biden.

But the Biden agenda? Not so much.

“I like him personally, I mean, we’ve been friends for a long time. He’s a first-rate person,” the Kentucky Republican said of his former Senate colleague, according to The Hill.

“Nevertheless, this is a bold, left-wing administration. I don’t think they have a mandate to do what they’re doing.”

TRENDING: Family at Church Food Drive Records Shocking Encounter as Man Berates Them, Now in Fear of Retaliation

McConnell also pointed to the fact that Democrats hold the House by a slim margin, and in the 50-50 Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris can give them a win in tie votes if a simple majority is required for passage.

“I don’t think the American people gave them a mandate to drive our country all the way to the political left,” he said. “I’m going to fight them every step of the way.”

McConnell, likening his role to that of a “defensive coordinator,” said with Biden in the White House, and the GOP relegated to a minority, Republicans are in “a reactive mode.”

Do you think the GOP will really fight against Biden's tax increases?

“I would love to find some things that we can agree on,” he said, but there are “big philosophical differences and that’s going to make it more and more difficult for us to reach bipartisan agreements.”

Democrats are “going in exactly the wrong direction,” McConnell said.

“I think that package that they’re putting together now as much as we would like to address infrastructure is not going to get support from our side because I think … the last thing the economy needs right now is a big whooping tax increase on all the productive sections of our economy.”

RELATED: Mitch McConnell Warns About Democrats' Plot to 'Win Elections in Perpetuity'

McConnell said Biden’s tax increase proposal and the way Republicans reacted to it “underscores the principle difference between the two parties.”

“You’re either alarmed about the level of national debt and the future impact of that on our children and our grandchildren or you aren’t,” he said, according to Politico. “My view of infrastructure is we ought to build that which we can afford, and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more.”

On Wednesday,  McConnell said while Biden’s tax plan carries an “infrastructure” label, that’s not what it is really about.


“It’s like a Trojan horse,” he said, according to the New York Post. “It’s called infrastructure, but inside the Trojan horse it’s going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Watch: Octopus Creeps Up on Beachgoer, Launches Lightning-Quick Strike
Chaos Ensues as Man Tries to Open Door in Middle of a Flight
7-Year-Old Boy Charged with Rape in New York
Abbott Hits Biden with the Bill After Texan Forces Were Left to Clean up After President's Costly Border Crisis
Border Patrol Sector Chief Reveals What She Learned After Talking to Young Girls Infamously Dropped in Inhospitable Desert by Smuggler
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×