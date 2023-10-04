Mitch McConnell Calls for Rule Change in House After He Claims It's 'Impossible' to Govern

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell advised House Republicans to take away the rule that allows one member of Congress to call a vote to remove the speaker of the House.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s motion to vacate the chair resulted in Kevin McCarthy losing his speakership Tuesday, marking the first time a speaker lost the gavel in this fashion.

Gaetz, along with seven other Republicans, joined all the House Democrats to remove McCarthy as speaker on Tuesday. The final vote was 216-210.

“I think [McCarthy] has much to be proud of,” McConnell told reporters Wednesday, a day after the vote. “We avoided a government shutdown. We did the inevitable with regard to the debt ceiling, and I’m one person who’s extremely grateful for his service.”

“I have no advice to give to House Republicans except one, I hope whoever the next speaker is gets rid of the motion to vacate,” the minority leader continued.

“I think it makes the speaker’s job impossible. And the American people expect us to have a functioning government,” McConnell said.

Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) calls for the House to get rid of the motion-to-vacate rule for the position of House speaker, saying it makes governing “impossible.” pic.twitter.com/xpZbzz4yv7 — CSPAN (@cspan) October 4, 2023

On Tuesday shortly after the vote, McCarthy noted he had the backing of almost the entire Republican Caucus, but a few GOP members were able to join with the Democrats to remove him.

Should the House get rid of the vacate the Speaker rule? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 42% (25 Votes) No: 58% (35 Votes)

“In today’s world, if you’re sitting in Congress and you took a gamble to make sure government was still open, and eight people can throw you out as speaker — and the Democrats who said they wanted to keep government open — I think you’ve got a real divide,” McCarthy said.

“I think you’ve got a real institutional problem,” he added.

McCarthy recounted that after Republicans took control of the House last fall, Pelosi told him that she’d back him up, so not to worry about the one member can move to vacate the chair rule.

“I had the power to call the rule on her, but I never would,” he noted.

“Just give it to them. I’ll always back you up,” Pelosi said, according to McCarthy. “I made the same offer to [John] Boehner and the same thing to Paul [Ryan] because I believe in the institution,” she added.

“My fear is the institution fell today, because you can’t do the job if eight people — You have 94 percent or 96 percent of the entire conference — but eight people can partner with the whole other side. How do you govern?” McCarthy asked.

Apparently in response to Democrats backing Gaetz’s motion to vacate the chair, House Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, McCarthy’s hand-picked successor, directed Pelosi, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer to vacate their private offices in the Capitol by Wednesday.

The members still have their offices in the nearby House Office Buildings.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.