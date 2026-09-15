Republican Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill Monday after a three-month absence.

McConnell said he would cast his first vote on the Senate floor since his fall on June 14, which left him hospitalized and in physical therapy for months. The senator’s office remained silent on his whereabouts and condition throughout his absence.

“Today, I’ll cast my first Senate vote since I took a bad fall back in June. I’m really looking forward to being back on the Senate floor and seeing my colleagues. My recovery has been a long and often frustrating process, and the lingering effects of childhood polio haven’t made it any easier,” McConnell said in a statement.

“I’m still not quite back to 100%, but I’ve assured Leader Thune that, as I continue with physical therapy on the advice of my doctors, I will do my best to be present for tough votes when our Conference needs me.”

“Elaine and I are very grateful for all the continued well wishes from our fellow Kentuckians, and I’m glad to get back to more of business as usual on their behalf this month,” the statement continued.

🚨 NOW: Sen. Mitch McConnell has just EMERGED for the first time in 3 MONTHS to vote on the Senate floor, spotted in a wheel chair He’s immediately surrounded by senators. He was rolled out of his DC home and is voting on Trump judicial nominee Matthew Byrne of Ohio TERM… pic.twitter.com/ZFKFmbxe9Q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2026

Footage taken by journalist Desiree Townsend showed McConnell exiting his home in Washington, D.C., in a wheelchair and entering a vehicle en route to the Capitol.

A closer look at Sen. Mitch McConnell’s face yesterday as he was being assisted into a vehicle to head to the Capitol. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a woman who appeared to be a healthcare worker, dressed in scrubs and wearing a face mask, left McConnell’s home after spending… pic.twitter.com/8Zsad14JBm — Desirée Townsend (@DesireeReports) September 15, 2026

McConnell’s staff did not tell the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday whether McConnell planned to return. A spokesman sent a press release from Aug. 6 which announced his discharge from the hospital.

The DCNF requested a video interview with McConnell on July 8, to which staff said they would keep the request “on hand.” Staff have yet to follow up on the DCNF’s interview request as of Monday.

While married to McConnell, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials appointed Chao to at least four Chinese government positions since 2008, the DCNF exclusive learned. She did not disclose any of the reported Chinese positions during her Senate confirmation hearing in January 2017, which required her to list all positions held within the last ten years.

Chao did not immediately return from her trip to China while McConnell was hospitalized, arguing it did not warrant an immediate return.

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