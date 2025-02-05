Mitch McConnell Suffers Multiple Falls at Capitol, Requires Assistance from Fellow Senators: Report

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky fell down some stairs at the Capitol on Wednesday.

Reports indicated that after his fall, the 82-year-old former Senate Majority Leader was helped away by other senators.

“McConnell falls down Senate stairs after voting to confirm Scott Turner as HUD Secretary. Unclear about injuries. But Fox is told he appears to be ok. McConnell was helped up by Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK),” Fox News reporter Chad Pergram posted on X.

Fox confirms. McConnell falls down Senate stairs after voting to confirm Scott Turner as HUD Secretary. Unclear about injuries. But Fox is told he appears to be ok. McConnell was helped up by Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK). — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 5, 2025

“McConnell fell again inside the room, we’re told,” John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News posted on X after a colleague shared the news of McConnell’s fall.

McConnell fell again inside the room, we’re told https://t.co/Hb1nWUGDvp — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) February 5, 2025

McConnell has battled mobility issues over the past two years.

In December, he sprained a wrist and suffered a cut to his face after falling in Washington, D.C.

In 2023, McConnell fell after getting off of a plane at Ronald Reagan International Airport.

The latest incident sparked calls for McConnell to step aside.

“It’s time to retire,” commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

JUST IN: Republican Senator Mitch McConnell reportedly fell down Senate stairs, needed to be helped up by Senators Steve Daines and Markwayne Mullin Step aside, Mitch. In December, McConnell sprained his wrist and cut his face when he tripped at a Senate lunch. McConnell has… pic.twitter.com/NzM384t15R — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2025

He has also frozen several times when speaking.

Last year, McConnell stepped down as the leader of the Senate Republicans, a post assumed by Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota.

McConnell has vowed to finish the term to which was elected, which does not end until January 2027.

Last February, he announced his plans, saying “The end of my contributions are closer than I’d prefer.”

While noting his age, McConnell also said at the time, “I still have enough gas in the tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics, and I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm which they have become accustomed.”

