Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that President Joe Biden failed to uphold his promise to be “a president for all Americans” during his first 100 days in office.

McConnell highlighted moves by Biden and Democrats that have sparked Republican criticism.

These included Biden’s decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (which was passed without a single Republican vote), the president’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Democrats’ support for House Resolution 1, which aims to drastically change U.S. election laws.

“The first hundred days have left much to be desired,” McConnell said on the Senate Floor. “Over a few short months, the Biden administration seems to have given up on selling actual unity in favor of catnip for their liberal base, covered with a hefty coat of false advertising.”

McConnell continued by insinuating that Democrats appear to be rushing to pass legislation early in Biden’s term in fear of losing the House or the Senate come 2022.

A major theme of the Biden Administration has been false advertising: Last month, it was the multi-trillion-dollar “COVID relief” bill that spent only 1% on vaccines. Now it’s a multi-trillion-dollar “infrastructure” plan where roads and bridges are almost a rounding error. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 21, 2021

“Behind President Biden’s familiar face, it’s like the most radical Washington Democrats have been handed the keys, and they’re trying to speed as far left as they can possibly go before American voters ask for their car back,” he said.

McConnell, like many other Republicans since Biden took office, was highly critical of the administration’s handling of the southern border.

In January, Biden reversed a number of immigration policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.

McConnell also highlighted that many migrants attempting to enter the country were wearing shirts that mimicked Biden’s campaign apparel.

“Democrats have decidedly avoided taking ownership of the results of their own campaign rhetoric on immigration,” McConnell said. “Reckless mixed messaging has come home to roost in the form of a humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border.”

“Yet through it all, the White House’s foremost concern seems to have been to avoid calling this what it is: a crisis,” he continued.

McConnell was highly critical of the Biden administration’s handling of COVID-19, in regard to both vaccine distribution and the reopening of schools and businesses.

He also pointed out Biden’s recent remarks claiming that “if we do our part,” Americans might be permitted to hold small outdoor gatherings for the Fourth of July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, already says it is safe for fully vaccinated Americans to gather outdoors with other vaccinated people, and that there is no need for them to wear masks while doing so.

“The president continues to issue directives that are strangely out of step with the science,” McConnell said.

McConnell suggested that the president change the current trajectory of his presidency ahead of his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, where he will discuss his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

This plan aims to provide Americans with free community college and preschool, while also helping to subsidize child care and paid leave. Raising taxes on the wealthy would fund the proposal, according to CNBC.

“It’s not too late. This White House can shake off its daydreams of a sweeping socialist legacy that will never happen in the United States of America,” McConnell said.

“They can recommit to solving our nation’s actual problems. To fostering consensus instead of deepening our divides.”

