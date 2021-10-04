Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday regarding the duty of Democratic leadership to address the nation’s debt limit that could lead to a “sleepwalk toward an unavoidable catastrophe.”

“For many years, our working relationship has been defined not only by our strong disagreements, but also by mutual transparency and respectful candor,” McConnell wrote to Biden.

“I write in that spirit to express concern that our nation is sleepwalking toward significant and avoidable danger because of confusion and inaction from the Speaker of the House and the Senate Democratic Leader concerning basic governing duties.”

“Since mid-July, Republicans have clearly stated that Democrats will need to raise the debt limit on their own … For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well,” McConnell said.

My letter to President Biden this morning on congressional Democrats’ duty to handle the debt limit: pic.twitter.com/U3G9QMPJwY — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 4, 2021

“My concern for our country is that Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi have done nothing,” he continued. “Either the Democratic leaders simply cannot govern or they would rather play chicken with the U.S. economy than accept reality.”

McConnell also addressed the issue of Democrats pushing “staggering” taxes and spending without Republican input.

“Even now, with Americans already facing painful inflation, Democrats are preparing another staggering taxing and spending spree without any Republican input or support,” he said.

Should Congress raise the debt ceiling? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 6% (51 Votes) No: 94% (808 Votes)

“Mr. President, I respectfully submit that it is time for you to engage directly with congressional Democrats on this matter,” McConnell concluded his letter. “Your lieutenants in Congress must understand that you do not want your unified Democratic government to sleepwalk toward an avoidable catastrophe when they have had nearly three months’ notice to do their job.”

On Saturday, McConnell tweeted that Democrats support spending that would “hurt families and help China.”

“Democrats have taken our roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways hostage to ram through an historically reckless taxing and spending spree that would hurt families and help China,” McConnell tweeted. “The far left is running Congress and the American people are hurting.”

Democrats have taken our roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways hostage to ram through an historically reckless taxing and spending spree that would hurt families and help China. The far left is running Congress and the American people are hurting. pic.twitter.com/uyBOIGwKs2 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) October 2, 2021

Last week, the Senate avoided a government shutdown as both parties agreed to a last-minute plan.

“Now they will need to do the same thing on the debt limit,” McConnell tweeted Thursday.

This week in the Senate proved that clumsy partisan jams will not work. We were able to avoid a shutdown because the Democratic majority accepted reality and listened to what Republicans have consistently said for months. Now they will need to do the same thing on the debt limit. pic.twitter.com/a1GYqvFnMc — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 30, 2021

McConnell also mocked the claim that the Democratic Party’s proposed $3.5 trillion spending plan was free.

“Fact-checkers have already debunked this loony liberal math. Democrats’ reckless plans are totally disconnected from reality,” he tweeted.

Democrats’ new claim: Spending trillions of dollars on socialism is actually free, as long as they slam Americans with tax hikes at the same time! Fact-checkers have already debunked this loony liberal math. Democrats’ reckless plans are totally disconnected from reality. pic.twitter.com/WeNtjYTmGt — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 29, 2021

On Sept. 22, McConnell announced during a news conference that Democrats “should not play Russian roulette” with the nation’s economy.

“We all agree America must not default. We have a Democratic President, House, and Senate. They have decided to operate on a partisan basis,” the senator tweeted.

We all agree America must not default. We have a Democratic President, House, and Senate. They have decided to operate on a partisan basis. So Democrats should not play Russian roulette with our economy. They have an obligation to raise the debt ceiling and they will do it. pic.twitter.com/7RsExpcFJU — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) September 22, 2021

“So Democrats should not play Russian roulette with our economy. They have an obligation to raise the debt ceiling and they will do it.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.