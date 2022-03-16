Mitt Romney Goes Full RINO, Flies off the Rails Twice in Three Days

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney turned his back on Republicans a long time ago, but his actions in recent days have been ridiculous even for him.

His controversial week began on Sunday when he accused former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of treason without any basis.

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Sunday, Gabbard explained that there are at least 25 biological research facilities in Ukraine that are funded by the U.S. She said the facilities are at risk of being breached in the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“These facilities … could easily be compromised and release these deadly pathogens,” Gabbard said. “Now, like COVID, these pathogens know no borders. If they are inadvertently or purposely breached or compromised, they will quickly spread all throughout Europe, the United States and the rest of the world, causing untold suffering and death.”

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

In order to prevent that from happening, Gabbard said the labs should be shut down and the pathogens destroyed so that they cannot be released during the conflict.

While some on the right have suggested the research facilities are being used to make biological weapons that present a threat to Russia, Gabbard never made that claim. She simply said the facilities exist and that they need to be shut down.

Nonetheless, Romney baselessly accused her of pushing Russian propaganda.

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

On Monday’s episode of Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Gabbard further explained her position on the research facilities.

“I think it’s important to point out here that this is not a matter of disagreement or holding a dissenting view,” Gabbard said. “This is about facts and this is about the truth. … [Romney is] accusing me of saying that somehow there are bioweapons labs in Ukraine. I’ve said no such thing at any point.

“I have said that there are biolabs in Ukraine that have received U.S. support that contain dangerous pathogens, that if those labs are breached, then we and the world are facing a potential future of pandemics, that this is a dangerous crisis that needs to be addressed immediately. These pathogens need to be destroyed.”

Gabbard was not accusing Ukraine or the U.S. of using the biological research facilities for nefarious purposes. She was simply saying the world should be wary of what may happen if dangerous pathogens are released, and Romney levied a terrible accusation against her for no logical reason.

Romney’s bad week continued on Tuesday when the Senate voted to repeal the nationwide mask mandate for public transportation.

According to Fox News, eight Democrats joined 49 Republicans in supporting the measure, and it passed by a vote of 57-40.

Who was the one Republican to oppose it? You guessed it — Mitt Romney.

Conservatives have long known that Romney leans much further left than the average Republican, but veering even further to the left than several Democrats is a new low.

If Romney believes he will keep his seat by acting like a leftist, more power to him. He is likely in for a rude awakening at the end of his term.

