Mitt Romney Hints He'll Block Republican Attempt at Biden Subpoena

As some Twitter voices howled “Democrat Romney to the rescue,” Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has indicated he could stop a Senate investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in its tracks.

Next week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, of which Romney is a member, is scheduled to vote on issuing a subpoena that relates to Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma has emerged as a lightning rod in the presidential candidacy of his father because while he was vice president, Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

On Thursday, Romney indicated his distaste for probing the Biden connection.

“I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body,” Romney told The Washington Post. “There’s no question the appearance is not good.”

Romney told reporters an investigation of the Bidens by the Republican-controlled Senate, coming on the heels of the unsuccessful partisan impeachment effort launched by House Democrats, “appears political.”

“I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations,” Romney said.

If Romney opposes the subpoena, it would block the subpoena from being issued, turning the two-vote GOP edge on the committee into a tie.

Romney is already facing heat from conservatives from his decision during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to vote with Democrats to remove Trump from office.

At the time, Romney indicated that he saw nothing criminal in the activities of either Biden.

“With regards to Hunter Biden, taking excessive advantage of his father’s name is unsavory but also not a crime,” Romney said. “Given that in neither the case of the father nor the son was any evidence presented by the president’s counsel that a crime had been committed, the president’s insistence that they be investigated by the Ukrainians is hard to explain other than as a political pursuit. There is no question in my mind that were their names not Biden, the president would never have done what he did.”

Romney’s latest remarks brought out angry voices on Twitter:

How does this one disgusting jerk have the power to block a subpoena? He is totally part of the deep state!! He is in their pockets! What do they have on Romney? What have they promised this man if they win? — Candy (@ckrumpe) March 6, 2020

Democrat Romney to the rescue!!! says GOP investigation into Hunter Biden and Burisma ‘appears political’ https://t.co/Kmte0Xhcuz — TRUMP MAFIA (@RealTrumpMafia) March 5, 2020

#RINORomney ⁦@MittRomney⁩ to the rescue yet again. Why would he not want both the Senate and law enforcement to investigate potential Biden corruption? https://t.co/H0NbfCBkjw — Cuomo’s Democrats are killing NY 🤦‍♂️👎 (@RussJohn1620) March 6, 2020

.@MittRomney to betray Republicans again: hints at voting against #subpoena for Hunter Biden https://t.co/QgZacyyakH — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) March 6, 2020

Committee Chair Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he saw “no reason why anybody would object” to the subpoena, which would be the first one issued in the Senate investigation, according to Politico.

