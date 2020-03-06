SECTIONS
Mitt Romney Hints He'll Block Republican Attempt at Biden Subpoena

By Jack Davis
Published March 6, 2020 at 8:49am
As some Twitter voices howled “Democrat Romney to the rescue,” Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has indicated he could stop a Senate investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in its tracks.

Next week, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, of which Romney is a member, is scheduled to vote on issuing a subpoena that relates to Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company.

Hunter Biden’s work with Burisma has emerged as a lightning rod in the presidential candidacy of his father because while he was vice president, Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire a prosecutor who had investigated Burisma.

On Thursday, Romney indicated his distaste for probing the Biden connection.

“I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body,” Romney told The Washington Post. “There’s no question the appearance is not good.”

Romney told reporters an investigation of the Bidens by the Republican-controlled Senate, coming on the heels of the unsuccessful partisan impeachment effort launched by House Democrats, “appears political.”

“I think people are tired of these kind of political investigations,” Romney said.

If Romney opposes the subpoena, it would block the subpoena from being issued, turning the two-vote GOP edge on the committee into a tie.

Romney is already facing heat from conservatives from his decision during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to vote with Democrats to remove Trump from office.

Has Mitt Romney betrayed the GOP?

At the time, Romney indicated that he saw nothing criminal in the activities of either Biden.

“With regards to Hunter Biden, taking excessive advantage of his father’s name is unsavory but also not a crime,” Romney said. “Given that in neither the case of the father nor the son was any evidence presented by the president’s counsel that a crime had been committed, the president’s insistence that they be investigated by the Ukrainians is hard to explain other than as a political pursuit. There is no question in my mind that were their names not Biden, the president would never have done what he did.”

Romney’s latest remarks brought out angry voices on Twitter:

Committee Chair Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he saw “no reason why anybody would object” to the subpoena, which would be the first one issued in the Senate investigation, according to Politico.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







