Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was sporting a black eye Monday, but said it was only because of a fall suffered over the weekend.

“I took a fall. Knocked me unconscious. But I’m doing better,” the former Massachusetts governor told reporters Monday, according to the New York Post.

Romney said he was in Boston to visit his grandchildren when he fell and was injured.

The Utah senator confirmed that he got stitches, but said he did not know how many when asked.

“A lot of stitches. I don’t know how many. I asked the doctor how many stitches and she said, ‘I don’t know,’ but it’s all through my eyebrow and my lip,” he said.

Romney, a moderate Republican who voted to convict former President Donald Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month, sought to cover the incident with humor.

“I went to CPAC, that was a problem,” he said, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, at which Trump spoke.

Romney was not invited to attend because of his rabid opposition to Trump, who made clear during his CPAC address that Romney is part of what is wrong with the Republican Party.

“Now more than ever is the time for tough, strong and energetic Republican leaders who have spines of steel. We need strong leadership,” Trump said during Sunday’s speech.

“We cannot have leaders who show more passion for condemning their fellow Americans than they have ever shown for standing up to Democrats, the media and the radicals who want to turn America into a socialist country.”

“The Democrats don’t have grandstanders like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey,” he said, “and in the House: Tom Rice, South Carolina; Adam Kinzinger; Dan Newhouse; Anthony Gonzalez. That’s another beauty; Fred Upton; Jaime Herrera Beutler; Peter Meijer; John Katko; David Valadao.

“And of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney. How about that?” Trump said.

“The good news is in her state, she’s been censured. And in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I’ve ever seen. So hopefully, they’ll get rid of her with the next election. Get rid of them all.”

“Democrats are vicious. Remember this. It’s true. Democrats are vicious,” Trump said, adding, “They always stick together. You don’t have Mitt Romneys in the group. They always stick together.”

“But if Republicans do not stick together, the RINOs that we’re surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker and will destroy our country itself. The RINOs, Republican in name only,” the former president said.

“But the Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington, D.C., establishment, political hacks, and everybody else all over the country.”

